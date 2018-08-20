Big Ten breakdown: Northwestern
Coach: Pat Fitzgerald, 87-65 entering 13th season at Northwestern and overall
2017 record: 10-3, 7-2 Big Ten (second, West Division), defeated Kentucky 24-23 in the Music City Bowl
Offensive starters returning (7): QB Clayton Thorson, WR Flynn Nagel, WR Bennett Skowronek, OT Blake Hance, OG J.B. Butler, OG Tommy Doles, OT Rashawn Slater
Defensive starters returning (7): DE Joe Gaziano, DT Jordan Thompson, DE Samdup Miller, LB Paddy Fisher, LB Nate Hall, CB Montre Hartage, CB Alonzo Mayo
Specialists returning (1): PK Charlie Kuhbander
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Jeremy Larkin 84-503; Passing, Clayton Thorson 262-434-12-2,844-15; Receiving, Bennett Skowronek 45-644; Tackles, Paddy Fisher 113; Interceptions, Montre Hartage 3
Starring roles
Paddy Fisher: Shared the Big Ten lead by forcing four fumbles last season in addition to leading the Wildcats with 113 tackles, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound sophomore earned freshman all-American honors last season. The middle linebacker who recorded nine tackles for a loss and intercepted a pass is among five returning starters in Northwestern’s front seven on defense.
Montre Hartage: The senior ranks among the Big Ten’s top returning cornerbacks. Three of his eight interceptions came during a junior season which also saw the 6-0, 195-pound Georgia native also break up seven passes in addition to recording 57 tackles. Hartage is the lone returning starter in the Northwestern secondary.
Clayton Thorson: No quarterback in Northwestern history has won more than the 27 games Thorson has had a hand in winning. The 6-4 senior underwent knee surgery in January, but is on schedule to return to competition for the Wildcats season opener. Thorson has thrown for 7,548 yards during his career, including 2,844 a year ago while completing 262-of-434 passes.
On the rise
Jeremy Larkin: Provided a hint of his potential in replacing running back Justin Jackson when he rushed for 112 of the 503 yards he gained last season during the Wildcats’ Music City Bowl win over Kentucky. The 5-10, 194-pound Cleveland native has plenty of explosiveness in his skill set. He is expected to share the workload in the backfield with junior John Moton IV.
Newbie
Berkeley Holman: An injury during preseason camp led to a redshirt season last fall for the 5-11 California native who is hoping to fit into a receiving corps which is built on balance. Holman impressed coaches early in camp a year ago and is expected to complement the abilities of returning receiving leaders Ben Skowronek and Flynn Nagel, who combined for 93 receptions a year ago.
The big number
8: Northwestern enters the 2018 season with an eight-game win streak, the longest ongoing string of success in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Wildcats haven’t lost since a 31-7 loss to Penn State in the fifth game of the 2017 season.
Coach speak
“It’s one thing to be consistently a bowl team, consistently successful on the field. It’s another thing to consistently compete for championships. We’re not there yet. But, I believe the commitment to our facilities and most importantly to our student-athletes gives us every opportunity to do that.” – Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern coach
2018 schedule
Aug. 30 – at Purdue*
Sept. 8 – Duke
Sept. 15 – Akron
Sept. 29 – Michigan
Oct. 6 – at Michigan State
Oct. 13 – Nebraska*
Oct. 20 – at Rutgers
Oct. 27 – Wisconsin*
Nov. 3 – Notre Dame
Nov. 10 – at Iowa*
Nov. 17 – at Minnesota*
Nov. 24 – Illinois*
* -- West Division game
Numerology
Where Northwestern ranked in the Big Ten in 2017:
Scoring offense: 28.8 (Fourth)
Rushing offense: 161 (Fifth)
Passing offense: 226 (Fifth)
Totals offense: 387 (Fifth)
Scoring defense: 18.9 (Second)
Rushing defense: 96 (Fourth)
Passing defense: 246 (14th)
Total defense: 342 (Fifth)
Trends
The Wildcats’ record over the last five years:
2013: 5-7
2014: 5-7
2015: 10-3
2016: 7-6
2017: 10-3
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Iowa 50, Northwestern 26, Ties 3
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2013: Iowa 17, Northwestern 10 (OT)
2014: Iowa 48, Northwestern 7
2015: Iowa 40, Northwestern 10
2016: Northwestern 38, Iowa 31
2017: Northwestern 17, Iowa 10 (OT)