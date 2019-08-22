(Twelfth in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)
Coach: Pat Fitzgerald, 96-70 entering 14th season at Northwestern and overall
2018 record: 9-5, 8-1 Big Ten (first, West), beat Utah 31-20 in the Holiday Bowl
Offensive starters returning (5): WR Bennett Skowronek, WR Kyric McGowan, RB Isaiah Bowser, OL Rashawn Slater, OL Jared Thomas
Defensive starters returning (6): DL Joe Gaziano, DL Samdup Miller, LB Paddy Fisher, LB Blake Gallagher, DB Trae McWilliams, DB JR Pace
Specialists returning (1): PK Charlie Kuhbander
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Isaiah Bowser 197-866; Passing, T.J. Green 20-35-1-169-0; Receiving, Bennett Skowronek 45-562; Tackles, Blake Gallagher 127; Interceptions, JR Pace 4
Three Wildcats to watch
Isaiah Bowser: Emerged as the Wildcats’ top rusher over the final eight games a year ago, helping lead Northwestern to the West Division title in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound sophomore rushed for 866 yards on 197 carries. A downhill runner, Bowser collected 864 of those yards during the second half of the season after totaling just two yards through the first six games of the season.
Paddy Fisher: Leading the Big Ten when he forced five fumbles a year ago, 6-4, 241-pound junior ranks among the conference’s elite linebackers. Fisher finished second on the team to returning junior linebacker Blake Gallagher with 116 tackles. Both are part of a front seven which also returns one of the league’s most dominant ends in senior Joe Gaziano, whose 7.5 sacks lead the Wildcats a year ago.
Hunter Johnson: The Clemson transfer is expected to step into the starting quarterback’s role that Clayton Thorson filled for Northwestern in the last 53 games it has played. The 6-2, 208-pound Indiana native joined the Wildcats after completing 21-of-27 passes in seven games as a true freshman for Clemson and after sitting out last season has three years of eligibility remaining. He is expected to bring more of a running threat to the position in addition to a strong arm that will benefit returning receivers Bennett Skowronek and Kyric McGowan.
The big number
15-3
Northwestern’s regular-season record against Big Ten competition over the past two seasons, a win-loss mark which helped lead the Wildcats to their first-ever appearance in the conference championship game a year ago. Northwestern went 5-0 on the road in league play last season and with an early Big Ten schedule that includes consecutive road trips to Wisconsin and Nebraska enters 2019 with an eight-game road win streak in conference play.
Coach speak
“The rearview mirror is small and the windshield is big for a reason. If you get caught looking back as you are moving forward, you’re going to be on a collision course with failure. You go back to the process, how you build your team. … You start over back with the building blocks, what you value, how you teach fundamentally, and then you get to work. For us especially, we’ve got to start faster.’’ – Pat Fitzgerald
2019 schedule
Aug. 31 – at Stanford
Sept. 14 – UNLV
Sept. 21 – Michigan State
Sept. 28 – at Wisconsin
Oct. 5 – at Nebraska
Oct. 18 – Ohio State
Oct. 26 – Iowa
Nov. 2 – at Indiana
Nov. 9 – Purdue
Nov. 16 – Massachusetts
Nov. 23 – Minnesota
Nov. 30 – at Illinois
Numerology
Where Northwestern ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:
Scoring offense: 24.2 (12th)
Rushing offense: 114.9 (14th)
Passing offense: 239.4 (Fifth)
Total offense: 354.3 (12th)
Scoring defense: 23.2 (Sixth)
Rushing defense: 128.6 (Fourth)
Passing defense: 261.2 (12th)
Total defense: 390.9 (Eighth)
Trends
The Wildcats record over the last five years:
2014: 5-7
2015: 10-3
2016: 7-6
2017: 10-3
2018: 9-5
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Iowa 50, Northwestern 27, Ties 3
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes
2014: Iowa 48, Northwestern 7
2015: Iowa 40, Northwestern 10
2016: Northwestern 38, Iowa 31
2017: Northwestern 17, Iowa 10 (OT)
2018: Northwestern 14, Iowa 10