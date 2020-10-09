Big Ten breakdown: Ohio State

CB: SHAUN WADE: The 6-1, 195-pound junior bypassed an early exit for the NFL, flirted with opting out of the current season and ultimately decided to return to help lead a Buckeye defense which has eight starting spots to fill after dominating the Big Ten a year ago. Wade broke up a team-leading eight passes and picked off one last season and will anchor the back of a defense that returns a pair of linebackers in Peter Werner and Tuf Borland who combined for 119 tackles a year ago.

RB TREY SERMON: J.K. who? With J.K. Dobbins taking his game to the next level, the Buckeyes brought in Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon. The 6-0, 220-pound Georgia native arrives at Ohio State ready-made to step into the starting lineup after rushing for more than 2,000 yards over the past three seasons for the Sooners. He’ll work behind an offensive line which returns three starters from a year ago, including one of the best guards in college football in junior Wyatt Davis.

