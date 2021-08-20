Big Ten breakdown: Ohio State

Coach: Ryan Day, 23-2 entering third season at Ohio State and overall
2020 record: 7-1, 5-0 Big Ten, beat Clemson 49-28 in College Football Playoff semifinal, lost to Alabama 52-24 in College Football Playoff championship
Offensive starters returning (6): WR Chris Olave, OG Harry Miller, OT Thayer Munford, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, RB Master Teague, WR Garrett Wilson
Defensive starters returning (5): CB Sevyn Banks, DT Haskell Garrett, S Josh Proctor, DE Tyreke Smith, CB Marcus Williamson
Specialists returning: none
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Master Teague 104-514; Passing, none; Receiving, Chris Olave 50-729; Tackles, Marcus Williamson 27
Starring roles
Thayer Munford: A fifth-year senior, the 6-foot-6, 321-pound offensive tackle is a preseason all-American and a rare fourth-year starter on the Ohio State offensive line. He’s one of three returning starters from the Buckeyes’ front five from a year ago, opting to return for his senior season to complete his degree. He’ll anchor a group that returns Harry Miller at left guard and Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle.
Chris Olave: The Buckeyes’ receiving corps is among the best in the nation and Olave, a 6-foot-1 senior, and Garrett Wilson, a 6-0 junior, are two reasons why. Olave caught 50 passes and Wilson recorded 43 receptions a year ago. With Justin Fields now throwing passes in the NFL, one of the bigger questions the Buckeyes will work to answer is who will be throwing to them. C.J. Stroud, a redshirt freshman, and true freshman Kyle McCord are the leading candidates to line up under center.
On the rise
Master Teague: Steps into a larger role this season after complementing the skill of Trey Sermon a year ago. The 5-11, 225-pound junior blends size and speed effectively. He rushed for 540 yards on 104 carries last season, a workload that will likely increase for a back who started six games a year ago in the Buckeye backfield. True freshman TreVeyon Henderson and redshirt freshmen Miyan Williams are expected to contribute to the Ohio State ground game as well.
Coach speak
“Preseason camp is something that is going to be very, very important for us because we start right away. The easy thing to do, coming off of last year, is to focus on what happened in the game at the end of the year, how do we get back to the national championship game, but more importantly this year it’s going to be how do we win that first game at Minnesota with a young team. We’re going to have a young quarterback and we had start this season really strong.’’ – Ryan Day
2021 schedule
Sept. 2 – at Minnesota
Sept. 11 – Oregon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
Sept. 25 – Akron
Oct. 2 – at Rutgers*
Oct. 9 – Maryland*
Oct. 23 – at Indiana*
Oct. 30 – Penn State*
Nov. 6 – at Nebraska
Nov. 13 – Purdue
Nov. 20 – Michigan State*
Nov. 27 – at Michigan*
* -- East Division game
Numerology
Where Ohio State ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 41.0 (First)
Rushing offense: 256.9 (First)
Passing offense: 262.5 (Third)
Total offense: 519.4 (First)
Scoring defense: 25.8 (Fifth)
Rushing defense: 97.6 (Second)
Passing defense: 304.0 (14th)
Total defense: 401.6 (Ninth)
Trends
The Buckeyes record over the last five seasons:
2016: 11-2
2017: 12-2
2018: 13-1
2019: 13-1
2020: 7-1
Eye on Iowa
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2006: Ohio State 38, Iowa 17
2009: Ohio State 27, Iowa 24 (OT)
2010: Ohio State 20, Iowa 17
2013: Ohio State 34, Iowa 24
2017: Iowa 55, Ohio State 24