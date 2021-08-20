Big Ten breakdown: Ohio State

Chris Olave: The Buckeyes’ receiving corps is among the best in the nation and Olave, a 6-foot-1 senior, and Garrett Wilson, a 6-0 junior, are two reasons why. Olave caught 50 passes and Wilson recorded 43 receptions a year ago. With Justin Fields now throwing passes in the NFL, one of the bigger questions the Buckeyes will work to answer is who will be throwing to them. C.J. Stroud, a redshirt freshman, and true freshman Kyle McCord are the leading candidates to line up under center.

On the rise

Master Teague: Steps into a larger role this season after complementing the skill of Trey Sermon a year ago. The 5-11, 225-pound junior blends size and speed effectively. He rushed for 540 yards on 104 carries last season, a workload that will likely increase for a back who started six games a year ago in the Buckeye backfield. True freshman TreVeyon Henderson and redshirt freshmen Miyan Williams are expected to contribute to the Ohio State ground game as well.

Coach speak