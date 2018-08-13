Big Ten breakdown: Ohio State
Coach: Urban Meyer, 73-8 entering seventh season at Ohio State, 177-31 entering 17th season overall
Interim coach: Ryan Day, offensive coordinator in second season at Ohio State
2017 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big Ten (first, East Division), defeated Wisconsin 27-21 in Big Ten Championship Game, defeated Southern California 24-7 in Cotton Bowl
Offensive starters returning (8): RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Parris Campbell, WR Terry McLaurin, WR Austin Mack, OG Michael Jordan, OG Demetrius Knox, OG Branden Bowen, OT Isaiah Prince
Defensive starters returning (4): DE Nick Bosa, DT Dre’mont Jones, CB Damon Arnette, S Jordan Fuller
Specialists returning (3): PK Sean Nuernberger, KO Blake Haubeil, P Drue Chrisman
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, J.J. Dobbins 194-1,403; Passing , Dwayne Haskins 40-57-1-565-4; Receiving , Parris Campbell 40-584; Tackles, Jordan Fuller 70; Interceptions, Jordan Fuller 3
Starring roles
Nick Bosa: The Big Ten defensive lineman of the year returns for his junior season, joining tackle Dre’Mont Jones as returning starters on the Buckeyes’ defensive front line. The 6-foot-4, 273-pound Florida native earned all-American honors after recording 8.5 sacks seven sacks among 34 tackles a year ago.
Parris Campbell: The Buckeyes’ H-back joins returning receptions leader K.J. Hill as pass-catching leaders in the Ohio State offense. Hill grabbed 56 passes a year ago while Campbell recorded 40 receptions covering a team-leading 586 yards and three touchdowns.
J.K. Dobbins: As the Buckeyes break in a new starting quarterback this season, Ohio State will lean on the abilities of sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins and junior Mike Weber. Dobbins rushed for a team-leading 1,403 yards on 194 carries last season, an effort complemented by the 798 yards Weber gained on 165 rushes.
On the rise
Dwayne Haskins: The sophomore is the heir apparent to the quarterback position filled by J.T. Barrett the past four seasons. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Maryland native completed 40-of-57 passes for 565 yards and six touchdowns last season, but does have competition for the starting job. Junior Joe Burrow and redshirt freshman Tate Martell bring different skill sets to the table and an extended competition is possible.
Newbie
Master Teague: If Ohio State finds itself needing to dig deep into its depth at running back, the true freshman from Tennessee among a handful of true freshmen positioned to help. The Buckeyes also have a pair of freshmen defensive tackles in Tommy Togiai and Taron Vincent who arrived on campus ready to compete.
The big number
12,697: Big Ten record career yardage accumulated by quarterback J.T. Barrett during his four seasons at Ohio State, yards the Buckeyes must replace this season.
Coach speak
“Dwayne Haskins, the position will never change. The goal is to be the best quarterback in the Big Ten, which is very hard because we have some excellent quarterbacks. This guy, he’s very skilled. The guy behind him is skilled. If we took a snap today, Dwayne would be the quarterback.’’ – Urban Meyer, Ohio State coach
2018 schedule
Sept. 1 – Oregon State
Sept. 8 – Rutgers*
Sept. 15 – vs. TCU at Arlington, Texas
Sept. 22 – Tulane
Sept. 29 – at Penn State*
Oct. 6 – Indiana*
Oct. 13 – Minnesota
Oct. 20 – at Purdue
Nov. 3 – Nebraska
Nov. 10 – at Michigan State*
Nov. 17 – at Maryland*
Nov. 24 – Michigan*
* -- East Division game
Numerology
Where Ohio State ranked in the Big Ten in 2017:
Scoring offense: 46.3 (First)
Rushing offense: 264 (First)
Passing offense: 265 (Fourth)
Totals offense: 529 (First)
Scoring defense: 19.9 (Sixth)
Rushing defense: 91 (Second)
Passing defense: 184 (Fifth)
Total defense: 274 (Second)
Trends
The Buckeyes’ record over the last five years:
2013: 12-2
2014: 14-1
2015: 12-1
2016: 11-2
2017: 12-2
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Ohio State 47, Iowa 15, Ties 3
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2006: Ohio State 38, Iowa 17
2009: Ohio State 27, Iowa 24 (OT)
2010: Ohio State 20, Iowa 17
2013: Ohio State 34, Iowa 24
2017: Iowa 55, Ohio State 24