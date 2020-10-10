 Skip to main content
Big Ten breakdown: Penn State
Big Ten breakdown: Penn State

Reverse: Big Ten will try to play fall football after all

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) celebrates his third quarter touchdown run against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, and said it plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

 Barry Reeger

BIG TEN BREAKDOWN: PENN STATE

COACH: James Franklin, 56-23 entering seventh season at Penn State, 80-38 entering 10th season overall

2019 RECORD: 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten (second, East)

OFFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (8): RB Journey Brown, QB Sean Clifford, WR Jahan Dotson, TE Pat Freiermuth, RT Will Fries, LG Mike Miranda, C Michal Menet, LT Rasheed Walker

DEFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (4): CB Tariq Castro-Fields, DT Antonio Shelton, DE Shaka Toney, S Lamont Wade

SPECIALISTS RETURNING (1): PK Jake Pinegar

RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS: Rushing, Journey Brown 129-890; Passing, Sean Clifford 189-319-7-2,654-23; Receiving, Pat Freiermuth 43-507; Tackles, Lamont Wade 67; Interceptions, Tariq Castro-Fields 2, Jaquan Brisker 2, Marquis Wilson 2

KEEP AN EYE ON…

RB JOURNEY BROWN: Came on late in the season a year ago to position himself as the Nittany Lions’ top tailback heading in the 2020 season. The 5-foot-11, 216-pound junior rushed for 593 of his 890 yards in the final five games Penn State played last season, including 202 yards in a Cotton Bowl win over Memphis. In competition with Noah Cain at the position, Brown will be working behind a veteran line that returns four of its front five including a dominant tackle in senior Will Fries.

TE PAT FREIERMUTH: The latest in a long line of talented Nittany Lions tight ends enters his junior season looking to add to a collection of 15 career touchdown receptions. The 6-5, 260-pound Massachusetts native earned all-American honors a year ago while catching 43 passes for 507 yards. His seven touchdown receptions a year ago ranked fourth among tight ends in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

QB SEAN CLIFFORD: A leg injury impacted the second half of a solid season as a first-year starter under center for the 6-2, 219-pound junior. Clifford finished his first year as a starter by throwing for 2,654 yards and 23 scores while being intercepted just seven times in 319 attempts. He also demonstrated some ability with his feet, rushing for 402 yards and five touchdowns. Clifford will be expected to use both his arm and feet while at the controls of an offense which returns eight starters for last season.

YOU NEED TO KNOW…

The Nittany Lions will have plenty of new starters on defense, where linebacker Micah Parsons’ decision to opt out of the current season and prepare for the 2021 NFL draft leaves Penn State with just two returning lineup regulars in its back seven. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and safety Lamont Wade are working to strengthen a secondary which allowed 47 pass plays of 20 yards or more in 2019. At linebacker, Jesse Luketa is positioned to move to the forefront.

THE BIG NUMBER

4

Penn State has four new assistant coaches this season including a new offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca, who filled that role at Minnesota and has directed a run-pass option system for seven years on P.J. Fleck-coached programs at Western Michigan and Minnesota. The Nittany Lions also have new line coaches on both side of the ball, Phil Trautwein on offense and John Scott Jr. on defense and a new receivers coach in Taylor Stubblefield.

2020 SCHEDULE

Oct. 24 – at Indiana

Oct. 31 – Ohio State

Nov. 7 – Maryland

Nov. 14 – at Nebraska

Nov. 21 – Iowa

Nov. 28 – at Michigan

Dec. 5 – at Rutgers

Dec. 12 – Michigan State

NUMEROLOGY

Where Penn State ranked in the Big Ten in 2019:

Scoring offense: 35.8 (Second)

Rushing offense: 190.6 (Fourth)

Passing offense: 221.3 (Eighth)

Total offense: 411.9 (Sixth)

Scoring defense: 16.0 (Third)

Rushing defense: 95.0 (First)

Passing defense: 251.5 (13th)

Total defense: 346.5 (Eighth)

TRENDS

The Nittany Lions’ record over the last five seasons:

2015: 7-6

2016: 11-3

2017: 11-2

2018: 9-4

2019: 11-2

EYE ON IOWA:

Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:

2012: Penn State 38, Iowa 14

2016: Penn State 41, Iowa 14

2017: Penn State 21, Iowa 19

2018: Penn State 30, Iowa 24

2019: Penn State 17, Iowa 12

