Big Ten breakdown: Penn State

TE PAT FREIERMUTH: The latest in a long line of talented Nittany Lions tight ends enters his junior season looking to add to a collection of 15 career touchdown receptions. The 6-5, 260-pound Massachusetts native earned all-American honors a year ago while catching 43 passes for 507 yards. His seven touchdown receptions a year ago ranked fourth among tight ends in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

QB SEAN CLIFFORD: A leg injury impacted the second half of a solid season as a first-year starter under center for the 6-2, 219-pound junior. Clifford finished his first year as a starter by throwing for 2,654 yards and 23 scores while being intercepted just seven times in 319 attempts. He also demonstrated some ability with his feet, rushing for 402 yards and five touchdowns. Clifford will be expected to use both his arm and feet while at the controls of an offense which returns eight starters for last season.

YOU NEED TO KNOW…