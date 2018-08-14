Big Ten breakdown: Penn State
Coach: James Franklin, 36-17 entering fifth season at Penn State, 60-32 entering eighth season overall
2017 record: 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten (tied for second, East), defeated Washington 35-28 in the Fiesta Bowl
Offensive starters returning (8): QB Trace McSorley, WR Juwan Johnson, WR DeAndre Thompkins, OL Ryan Bates, OL Will Fries, OL Steven Gonzalez, OL Connor McGovern, OL Chasz Wright
Defensive starters returning (3): DE Ryan Buchholz, DE Shareef Miller, LB Koa Farmer
Specialists returning (1): P BlakeGillikin
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Trace McSorley 144-491; Passing, Trace McSorley 284-427-10-3,570-28; Receiving, Juwan Johnson 54-701; Tackles, Koa Farmer 48; Interceptions, Amani Oruwariye 4
Starring roles
Juwan Johnson: At 6-foot-4, the junior provides returning quarterback Trace McSorley with a big target. He hit his stride late last season, recording 22 of his 54 receptions in Penn State’s final four games. Johnson and senior DeAndre Thompkins, who recorded 28 catches last season, will factor even more into the passing game following the graduation loss of tight end Mike Gesicki.
Trace McSorley: Led the Big Ten in total offense and passing yards as a junior last season, gaining an average of 312.4 total yards and 274.6 passing yards per game in his second season as the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback. The 6-0 senior begins the season needing 1,089 yards to top Penn State’s career passing charts. He threw for 3,570 yards last season.
Shareef Miller: Is the most veteran player on a defensive front which must replace three starters at the onset of the season. The junior defensive end led Penn State with five sacks a year ago and finished the season with 11 tackles for a loss. Miller and part-time starter Ryan Buccholz at the opposite end are the only players with starting experience in the Penn State front four.
On the rise
Amani Oruwariye: Penn State must replace its entire starting secondary, but Oruwariye is no stranger to competition. The senior cornerback saw plenty of playing time in a reserve role last season, leading the Nittany Lions with four interceptions. He also broke up eight passes in addition to recording 20 tackles.
Newbie
Micah Parsons: A defensive end prospect who enrolled early in January has been moved to outside linebacker where he could see playing time as a true freshman in an area where the Nittany Lions’ depth is limited. The 6-3, 245-pound Pennsylvania native has a blend of quickness and strength that will lead him into early action.
The big number
6.5: The Penn State offense averaged 6.5 plays per game of 20 yards or more last season, explosive gains led by the abilities of Saquon Barkley and returning quarterback Trace McSorley.
Coach speak
“We probably have more question marks going into this season than we’ve had the last two years, yet I think we’re at an exciting time in our program. We obviously lost a lot of production, six players drafted, 15 signed with some NFL organization. I’m proud of that, but it has also put us in a situation where we’ve got to get a lot answered. For the first time, I feel like we have an offense that has a chance to a strength in our program…. Defensively, the biggest question marks are at tackle where we graduated three.’’
2018 schedule
Sept. 1 – Appalachian State
Sept. 8 – at Pittsburgh
Sept. 15 – Kent State
Sept. 21 – at Illinois
Sept. 29 – Ohio State*
Oct. 13 – Michigan State*
Oct. 20 – at Indiana*
Oct. 27 – Iowa
Nov. 3 – at Michigan*
Nov. 10 – Wisconsin
Nov. 17 – at Rutgers*
Nov. 24 – Maryland*
* -- East Division game
Numerology
Where Penn State ranked in the Big Ten in 2017:
Scoring offense: 39.8 (Second)
Rushing offense: 161 (Sixth)
Passing offense: 287 (First)
Totals offense: 448 (Second)
Scoring defense: 19.1 (Third)
Rushing defense: 117 (Fifth)
Passing defense: 231 (12th)
Total defense: 348 (Sixth)
Trends
The Nittany Lions’ record over the last five years:
2013: 7-5
2014: 7-6
2015: 7-6
2016: 11-3
2017: 11-2
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Penn State 13, Iowa 12
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2010: Iowa 24, Penn State3
2011: Penn State 13, Iowa 3
2012: Penn State 38, Iowa 14
2016: Penn State 41, Iowa 14
2017: Penn State 21, Iowa 19