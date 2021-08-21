Big Ten breakdown: Penn State

Coach: James Franklin, 60-28 entering eighth season at Penn State, 84-43 entering 11th season overall
2020 record: 4-5, 4-5 Big Ten (third, East Division)
Offensive starters returning (9): QB Sean Clifford, WR Jahan Dotson, RB Devyn Ford, WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, C Mike Miranda, TE Brenton Strange, OT Rasheed Walker, OT Caedan Wallace, WR Parker Washington
Defensive starters returning (7): S Jaquan Brisker, LB Ellis Brooks, CB Keaton Ellis, LB Jesse Luketa, DT PJ Mustipher, CB Joey Porter, LB Brandon Smith
Specialists returning (2): PK Jake Pinegar, P Jordan Stout
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Keyvone Lee 89-438; Passing, Sean Clifford 152-251-9-1,883-16; Receiving, Jahan Dotson 52-884; Tackles, Ellis Brooks 60
Starring roles
Jaquan Brisker: Among a group of seven returning defensive starters, the 6-foot-1 senior safety leads a secondary deep in returning talent. Brisker received all-American mention a year ago, in part because of his skill in defending both the run and pass and his high-motor intensity. He finished with 57 tackles a year ago and was one of four Nittany Lions to intercept a pass.
Sean Clifford: Preparing for his third season as the Nittany Lions’ starter under center, 6-foot-2 senior is searching for greater consistency this season. Clifford ranked fourth in the Big Ten in pass efficiency last season, but turned the ball over 11 times while completing 152-of-251 passes for 1,883 yards. He’ll be working with his fourth offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in five years in Mike Yurcich, who spent last year at Texas.
On the rise
Parker Washington: While senior Jahan Dotson returns after leading the Big Ten with 884 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions, the Nittany Lions’ Parker Washington ranks among the conference’s top young receivers. The 5-10 Texas native led Big Ten freshmen with 36 receptions, 489 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions.
Coach speak
“I don’t think you’ll see things a whole lot different (with new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich) than who Penn State has been really kind of over our entire time at Penn State. … We want people to defend 53 and a third, we want to be able to get our players in space, we want to be able to run with power and authority and I know Mike feels the same way. We’ve got a lot of weapons on offense.’’ – James Franklin
2021 schedule
Sept. 4 – at Wisconsin
Sept. 11 – Ball State
Sept. 18 – Auburn
Sept. 25 – Villanova
Oct. 2 – Indiana*
Oct. 9 – at Iowa
Oct. 23 – Illinois
Oct. 30 – at Ohio State*
Nov. 6 – at Maryland*
Nov. 13 – Michigan*
Nov. 20 – Rutgers*
Nov. 27 – at Michigan State*
* -- East Division game
Numerology
Where Penn State ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 29.8 (Third)
Rushing offense: 174.3 (Fifth)
Passing offense: 256.0 (Fourth)
Total offense: 430.3 (Second)
Scoring defense: 27.7 (Sixth)
Rushing defense: 130.2 (Fourth)
Passing defense: 198.6 (Second)
Total defense: 328.8 (Third)
Trends
The Nittany Lions record over the last five seasons:
2016: 11-3
2017: 11-2
2018: 9-4
2019: 11-2
2020: 4-5
Eye on Iowa
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2016: Penn State 41, Iowa 14
2017: Penn State 21, Iowa 19
2018: Penn State 30, Iowa 24
2019: Penn State 17, Iowa 12
2020: Iowa 41, Penn State 21