Big Ten breakdown: Purdue

DE GEORGE KARLAFTIS: Led Big Ten freshmen with 7.5 sacks last season and the defensive end finished third in the conference overall with 17 tackles for a loss last season. The 6-4, 265-pound native of West Lafayette finished with 54 tackles a year ago and will be counted on to lead a new-look 3-4 defense that returns just four other starters including senior Derrick Barnes, who is moving from an end position to linebacker this year after recording a team-leading 63 tackles a year ago.

QB JACK PLUMMER: The 6-5, 220-pound sophomore is the most experienced quarterback in the program, throwing for 1,603 yards a year ago, but he finds himself in a battle for the starting role as the start of the season approaches. Junior Aidan O’Connell, who started the final three games of 2019 after Plummer broke an ankle, and UCLA graduate transfer Austin Burton have been pushing Plummer throughout fall camp. They are working behind a line that returns three starters and in an offense that should benefit from the return of running backs King Doerue and Zander Horvath.

