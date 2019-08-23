(Thirteenth in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)
Coach: Jeff Brohm, 13-13 entering third season at Purdue, 43-23 entering seventh season overall
2018 record: 6-7, 5-4 Big Ten (tied for second, West), lost to Auburn 63-14 in the Music City Bowl
Offensive starters returning (4): OL Gran Hermanns, OL Matt McCann, WR Rondale Moore, WR Jared Sparks
Defensive starters returning (9): DE Giovanni Reviere, DT Lorenzo Neal, DT Anthony Watts, DE Kai Higgins, LB Derrick Barnes, LB Markus Bailey, LB Cornel Jones, CB Kenneth Major, S Navon Mosley
Specialists returning (1): PK J.D. Dellinger
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Rondale Moore 21-213; Passing, Elijah Sindelar 26-44-3-283-2; Receiving, Rondale Moore 114-1,258; Tackles, Markus Bailey 115; Interceptions, Kenneth Major 3
Three Boilermakers to watch
Markus Bailey: A second-team all-Big Ten selection last season, the senior linebacker is coming off of offseason hip surgery. He is expected to be one of the Boilermakers’ top defenders on a unit which returns nine players with starting experience. The 6-1, 240-pound Ohio native led Purdue with 115 tackles last season, including nine tackles for a loss and a team-leading 5.5 sacks.
Rondale Moore: Emerged as one of the nation’s most versatile players as a freshman a year ago and will work to build on that as both a receiver and return specialist for the Boilermakers. The 5-9, 180-pound sophomore caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago in addition to averaging 20.1 yards on 33 kickoff returns and 6.8 yards on 12 punt returns. Moore will be complemented by junior Jared Sparks and a talented group of freshmen that includes David Bell, Milton Wright, Mershawn Rice and TJ Sheffield.
Elijah Sindelar: After dealing with ACL tear in 2017 and tendinitis in his left knee a year ago, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback is positioned for a healthy start to his senior season. The fifth-year senior has already been granted a sixth year of eligibility for 2020 after redshirting in 2015 and missing all but two games a year ago. He completed 26-of-44 passes for 283 yards last season and will work behind a line that returns starting tackles in Grant Hermanns and Matt McCann and one of the Big Ten’s most experienced tight ends in Brycen Hopkins.
The big number
11
In addition to nine games against Big Ten competition, Purdue will continue to play a pair of nonconference games against team’s from power-five conferences. After facing Missouri and Boston College a year ago, the Boilermakers host both Vanderbilt and TCU at Ross-Ade Stadium this year before opening a Big Ten schedule that does not include Michigan, Michigan State or Ohio State.
Coach speak
“I think we have to develop more consistency, figure out ways to play at a high level each and every week. I think we beat ourselves last year in some games. We’ve got to play smarter, got to do the small things to give ourselves a chance. But I do think that with the mixture of some youth, which we’ll have some young guys going in there this year with just eight seniors on our team, those guys are going to have to step up and be ready from the get go. I do think those guys, a lot of names you haven’t heard of, will be in the mix and get an opportunity to showcase what they’re about.’’ – Jeff Brohm
2019 schedule
Aug. 30 – at Nevada
Sept. 7 – Vanderbilt
Sept. 14 – TCU
Sept. 28 – Minnesota
Oct. 5 – at Penn State
Oct. 12 – Maryland
Oct. 19 – at Iowa
Oct. 26 – Illinois
Nov. 2 – Nebraska
Nov. 9 – at Northwestern
Nov. 23 – at Wisconsin
Nov. 30 – Indiana
Numerology
Where Purdue ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:
Scoring offense: 30.5 (Fifth)
Rushing offense: 136.4 (11th)
Passing offense: 307.5 (Second)
Total offense: 443.9 (Third)
Scoring defense: 30.0 (11th)
Rushing defense: 167.9 (Seventh)
Passing defense: 284.7 (14th)
Total defense: 452.6 (13th)
Trends
The Boilermakers record over the last five years:
2014: 3-9
2015: 2-10
2016: 3-9
2017: 7-6
2018: 6-7
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Purdue 48, Iowa 38, Ties 3
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes
2014: Iowa 24, Purdue 10
2015: Iowa 40, Purdue 20
2016: Iowa 49, Purdue 35
2017: Purdue 24, Iowa 15
2018: Purdue 38, Iowa 36