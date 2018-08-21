Big Ten breakdown: Purdue
Coach: Jeff Brohm, 7-6 entering second season at Purdue, 37-16 entering sixth season overall
2017 record: 7-6, 4-5 Big Ten (tied for third, West Division), defeated Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl
Offensive starters returning (13): QB David Blough, QB Elijah Sindelar, RB Tario Fuller, RB D.J. Knox, RB Richie Worship, WR Jackson Anthrop, WR Jared Sparks, TE Cole Herdman, C Kirk Barron, OG Shane Evans, OG Matt McCann, OT Grant Hermanns, OT Eric Swingler
Defensive starters returning (4): DT Lorenzo Neal, LB Markus Bailey, S Jacob Thieneman, S Navon Mosely
Specialists returning (3): K Spencer Evans, K J.D. Dellinger, P Joe Schopper
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Markell Jones 113-566; Passing, Elijah Sindelar 187-329-7-2,099-18; Receiving, Jackson Anthrop 47-423; Tackles, Markus Bailey 89; Interceptions, Navon Mosely 2
Starring roles
Jackson Anthrop: The sophomore is being counted on to lead the Purdue receiving corps this season. A 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of West Lafayette, Anthrop led the Boilermakers with 47 receptions last season. He will be counted on from his role as a slot receiver to lead an otherwise young group of Purdue receivers.
Markus Bailey: One of four returning starters on defense, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound junior is expected to from the strong-side position to a more natural middle linebacker role inside this season. He finished second on the team with 89 tackles last season while leading the Boilermakers with 11 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.
David Blough and Elijah Sindelar: Purdue needed both quarterbacks to craft a 7-6 record last season, with Blough starting five games before dislocating his right ankle in a win over Illinois and Sindelar making eight starts including playing the final three-and-a-half games on torn left anterior cruciate ligament. Both return this season, both are healthy and both are expected to contribute.
On the rise
Markell Jones: Led the Boilermakers with 566 rushing yards last season, including 303 yards in the final two games after recovering from a knee injury at a running back position that was filled with injuries a year ago. The senior will again likely be complemented by Tario Fuller, D.J. Knox, and 260-pound short yardage bull Richie Worship.
Newbie
Rondale Moore: One of Purdue’s biggest wins in Jeff Brohm’s first season came in the recruitment of the program’s first U.S. Army all-American in a decade. A one-time Texas commitment, the 5-9 receiver brings 4.33-second speed in the 40 to the program and is expected to be make an immediate impact in the Boilermakers’ offense.
The big number
2011: Wins in the final three games of the season, a string which started with a 24-15 win at Iowa, led the Boilermakers to a bowl game and a 7-6 finish, Purdue’s first winning record in football since 2011.
Coach speak
“Without question, we have momentum coming into the season. This is an exciting time. Purdue football is excited to be in the mix and we’re excited that the expectations have risen. I think our players will respond, and every game is going to be important to us.’’ – Jeff Brohm, Purdue coach
2018 schedule
Aug. 30 – Northwestern*
Sept. 8 – Eastern Michigan
Sept. 15 – Missouri
Sept. 22 – Boston College
Sept. 29 – at Nebraska*
Oct. 13 – at Illinois*
Oct. 20 – Ohio State
Oct. 27 – at Michigan State
Nov. 3 – Iowa*
Nov. 10 – at Minnesota*
Nov. 17 – Wisconsin*
Nov. 24 – at Indiana
* -- West Division game
Numerology
Where Purdue ranked in the Big Ten in 2017:
Scoring offense: 20.3 (10th)
Rushing offense: 144 (Eighth)
Passing offense: 224 (Sixth)
Totals offense: 367 (Seventh)
Scoring defense: 19.2 (Fourth)
Rushing defense: 135 (Sixth)
Passing defense: 235 (13th)
Total defense: 370 (Ninth)
Trends
The Boilermakers’ record over the last five years:
2013: 1-11
2014: 3-9
2015: 2-10
2016: 3-9
2017: 7-6
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Purdue 47, Iowa 38, Ties 3
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2013: Iowa 38, Purdue 14
2014: Iowa 24, Purdue 10
2015: Iowa 40, Purdue 20
2016: Iowa 49, Purdue 35
2017: Purdue 24, Iowa 15