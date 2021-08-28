 Skip to main content
Big Ten breakdown: Purdue
Boilermakers pin turnaround hopes on revamped defense

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill. O'Connell is trying to defend his title as the opening day starter.

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Coach: Jeff Brohm, 19-25 entering fifth season at Purdue, 49-35 entering eighth season overall

2020 record: 2-4, 2-4 Big Ten (Sixth, West)

Offensive starters returning (7): WR David Bell, TE Payne Durham, C Sam Garvin, OG Spencer Holstege, RB Zander Horvath, OT Greg Long, WR Milton Wright

Defensive starters returning (7): LB Jaylan Alexander, S Cam Allen, DT Branson Deen, LB Jalen Graham, CB Dedrick Mackey, DE DaMarcus Mitchell, CB Cory Trice

Specialists returning: none

Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Zander Horvath 89-442; Passing, Jake Plummer 88-124-2-938-8; Receiving, David Bell 53-625; Tackles, Jaylan Alexander 49

Starring roles

David Bell: Rondale Moore is gone, but the Boilermakers return one of the Big Ten’s most dangerous receivers in 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior. Bell caught 53 passes for 625 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago in six games. He’ll be complemented by returning running back Zander Horvath and a veteran group of quarterbacks in Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell, the latter returning to action after foot surgery.

George Karlaftis: A returning all-Big Ten selection at defensive end, the 6-4, 275-pound junior saw action in only three games a year ago but dominated before an ankle injury and a COVID-19 diagnosis sent him to the sidelines. He’s working with his third defensive coordinator in as many seasons and will anchor what is expected to be a four-man front.

On the rise

DeMarcus Mitchell: Is being positioned at the “leo’’ position in the Purdue defense, a hybrid linebacker/end position. The 6-3, 265-pound senior led the Boilermakers with nine quarterback pressures and six tackles for a loss a year ago. He finished with 34 tackles, fourth on the team, in his first season at Purdue after arriving as a junior-college transfer.

Coach speak

“I know our players have worked hard to get to this point. I really feel like we’re close. We have been in a lot of close games without question and now, we have to learn how to compete and finish and do a lot of the small things a little bit better. That’s part of growing and part of learning and figuring out a way to win.’’ – Jeff Brohm

2021 schedule

Sept. 4 – Oregon State

Sept. 11 – at Connecticut

Sept. 18 – at Notre Dame

Sept. 25 – Illinois*

Oct. 2 – Minnesota*

Oct. 16 – at Iowa*

Oct. 23 – Wisconsin*

Oct. 30 – at Nebraska*

Nov. 6 – Michigan State

Nov. 13 – at Ohio State

Nov. 20 – vs. Northwestern at Chicago*

Nov. 27 – Indiana

* -- West Division game

Numerology

Where Purdue ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:

Scoring offense: 27.2 (Seventh)

Rushing offense: 81.5 (14th)

Passing offense: 309.1 (First)

Total offense: 390.5 (Sixth)

Scoring defense: 29.8 (Eighth)

Rushing defense: 144.8 (Sixth)

Passing defense: 254.2 (13th)

Total defense: 3990 (Eighth)

Trends

The Boilermakers record over the last five seasons:

2016: 3-9

2017: 7-6

2018: 6-7

2019: 4-8

2020: 2-4

Eye on Iowa

Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:

2016: Iowa 49, Purdue 35

2017: Purdue 24, Iowa 15

2018: Purdue 38, Iowa 36

2019: Iowa 26, Purdue 20

2020: Purdue 24, Iowa 20

– Steve Batterson

