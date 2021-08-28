Big Ten breakdown: Purdue
Coach: Jeff Brohm, 19-25 entering fifth season at Purdue, 49-35 entering eighth season overall
2020 record: 2-4, 2-4 Big Ten (Sixth, West)
Offensive starters returning (7): WR David Bell, TE Payne Durham, C Sam Garvin, OG Spencer Holstege, RB Zander Horvath, OT Greg Long, WR Milton Wright
Defensive starters returning (7): LB Jaylan Alexander, S Cam Allen, DT Branson Deen, LB Jalen Graham, CB Dedrick Mackey, DE DaMarcus Mitchell, CB Cory Trice
Specialists returning: none
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Zander Horvath 89-442; Passing, Jake Plummer 88-124-2-938-8; Receiving, David Bell 53-625; Tackles, Jaylan Alexander 49
Starring roles
David Bell: Rondale Moore is gone, but the Boilermakers return one of the Big Ten’s most dangerous receivers in 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior. Bell caught 53 passes for 625 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago in six games. He’ll be complemented by returning running back Zander Horvath and a veteran group of quarterbacks in Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell, the latter returning to action after foot surgery.
George Karlaftis: A returning all-Big Ten selection at defensive end, the 6-4, 275-pound junior saw action in only three games a year ago but dominated before an ankle injury and a COVID-19 diagnosis sent him to the sidelines. He’s working with his third defensive coordinator in as many seasons and will anchor what is expected to be a four-man front.
On the rise
DeMarcus Mitchell: Is being positioned at the “leo’’ position in the Purdue defense, a hybrid linebacker/end position. The 6-3, 265-pound senior led the Boilermakers with nine quarterback pressures and six tackles for a loss a year ago. He finished with 34 tackles, fourth on the team, in his first season at Purdue after arriving as a junior-college transfer.
Coach speak
“I know our players have worked hard to get to this point. I really feel like we’re close. We have been in a lot of close games without question and now, we have to learn how to compete and finish and do a lot of the small things a little bit better. That’s part of growing and part of learning and figuring out a way to win.’’ – Jeff Brohm
2021 schedule
Sept. 4 – Oregon State
Sept. 11 – at Connecticut
Sept. 18 – at Notre Dame
Sept. 25 – Illinois*
Oct. 2 – Minnesota*
Oct. 16 – at Iowa*
Oct. 23 – Wisconsin*
Oct. 30 – at Nebraska*
Nov. 6 – Michigan State
Nov. 13 – at Ohio State
Nov. 20 – vs. Northwestern at Chicago*
Nov. 27 – Indiana
* -- West Division game
Numerology
Where Purdue ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 27.2 (Seventh)
Rushing offense: 81.5 (14th)
Passing offense: 309.1 (First)
Total offense: 390.5 (Sixth)
Scoring defense: 29.8 (Eighth)
Rushing defense: 144.8 (Sixth)
Passing defense: 254.2 (13th)
Total defense: 3990 (Eighth)
Trends
The Boilermakers record over the last five seasons: