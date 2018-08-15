Try 1 month for 99¢
Rutgers Illinois Football
Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner is tackled by Rutgers defensive lineman Kevin Wilkins during the fourth quarter a game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign in this file photo. 

 AP

Big Ten breakdown: Rutgers

Coach: Chris Ash, 6-18 entering third season at Rutgers and overall

2017 record: 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten (fifth, East Division)

Offensive starters returning (7): OL Tariq Cole, OL Michael Maietti, OL Jonah Jackson, OL Kamaal Seymour, QB Gio Rescigno, TE Jerome Washington, WR Mohamed Jabbie

Defensive starters returning (8): DL Kevin Wilkins, DL Jon Bateky, LB Trevor Morris, LB Deonte Roberts, DB Damon Hayes, DB Blessuan Austin, DB Isaiah Wharton, DB Saquon Hampton

Specialists returning (1): PK Justin Davidovicz

Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Raheem Blackshear 39-238; Passing, Gio Rescigno 47-100-1-517-2; Receiving, Jerome Washington 28-282; Tackles, Trevor Morris 118; Interceptions, KJ Gray 2

Starring roles

Tariq Cole: Is the most experienced player among a group of three returning starters on the offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound senior tackle is the anchor of a group which includes improving depth and more experience than Rutgers has had to work with in recent seasons.

Jerome Washington: Among few brings spots at the skill positions in an offense which struggled last season. The senior tight end who transferred to Rutgers from Miami led the team with 28 receptions and will likely be a top target of whoever emerges in a quarterback battle between fifth-year senior Gio Rescigno and true freshman Artur Sitkowski.

Isaiah Wharton: In a lineup filled with change, the fifth-year senior has been a constant contributor for the Scarlet Knights. Wharton has started all 36 games in his career and is one of three returning senior starters in the Rutgers secondary. He broke up nine passes and had 40 tackles last season.

On the rise

Trevor Morris: Has shown improvement in consistency throughout his career and the senior linebacker is positioned to become just the third player in Rutgers history to record 100 or more tackles in three consecutive seasons. Morris finished with a team-leading 118 stops last season and joins returning senior starter Deonte Roberts in giving the Scarlet Knights experience in the middle of the defensive lineup.

Newbie

Jonathan Hilliman: A graduate transfer from Boston College, Hilliman rushed for 638 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Golden Eagles. He is expected to split time in the backfield with sophomore Raheem Blackshear.

The big number

6: Plays from scrimmage Rutgers had that went for more than 40 yards a year ago, including two by returning running back Raheem Blackshear and one by returning receiver Bo Melton, both preparing for their sophomore seasons.

Coach speak

“In year three, it’s about trying to build your team and have an opportunity to go to postseason play. Right now, we feel like we’re on track to get that done. A lot of things have to be done to get to that point and reach that goal, but we have a lot of things to be excited about.’’ – Chris Ash, Rutgers coach

2018 schedule

Sept. 1 – Texas State

Sept 8 – at Ohio State*

Sept. 15 – at Kansas

Sept. 22 – Buffalo

Sept. 29 – Indiana*

Oct. 6 – Illinois

Oct. 13 – Maryland*

Oct. 20 – Northwestern

Nov. 3 – at Wisconsin

Nov. 10 – Michigan*

Nov. 17 – Penn State*

Nov. 24 – at Michigan State*

* -- East Division game

Numerology

Where Rutgers ranked in the Big Ten in 2017:

Scoring offense: 13.8 (13th)

Rushing offense: 131 (10th)

Passing offense: 95 (14th)

Totals offense: 227 (14th)

Scoring defense: 32.7 (11th)

Rushing defense: 212 (12th)

Passing defense: 221 (11th)

Total defense: 433 (13th)

Trends

The Scarlet Knights’ record over the last five years:

2013: 6-7

2014: 8-5

2015: 4-8

2016: 2-10

2017: 4-8

Eye on Iowa

All-time series

Iowa 1, Rutgers 0

Record in the only game vs. the Hawkeyes:

2016: Iowa 14, Rutgers 7

