Big Ten breakdown: Rutgers

Noah Vedral: The Nebraska transfer started seven games a year ago at quarterback for Rutgers, completing 136-of-221 passes for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns in addition to rushing for 193 yards. The only quarterback in camp with extensive game experience, Vedral is among 10 returning offensive starters. The lone hole is at right tackle, where Temple transfer David Nwaogwugwu will blend into an offense that ranked eighth in the Big Ten in scoring last season.

On the rise

Bo Melton: The fifth-year senior had a breakthrough season a year ago, ranking fifth in the Big Ten with 638 receiving yards and sixth with 47 receptions. One of three sets of brothers on the Rutgers roster – Max Melton factors heavily into the mix in a veteran secondary – Bo Melton joins returning rushing leader Isaih Pacheco in providing plenty of experience for the Scarlet Knights to build around.

Coach speak

“Our team has bought into our culture. If we were going to have what we would label success it wasn’t necessarily tied to the results right away but it is tied to is did the culture get embedded in the program, did the players own it and they clearly have. … They believe in the way we’re doing things and certainly winning some games after not having won very many built their confidence and they started to believe. They believe they belong in this league and that is going to become more and more evident every year.’’ – Greg Schiano