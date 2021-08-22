Big Ten breakdown: Rutgers

Coach: Greg Schiano, 71-73 entering second season in his second tenure at Rutgers and 13th season at Rutgers overall
2020 record: 3-6, 3-6 Big Ten (fifth, East Division)
Offensive starters returning (10): WR Aron Cruickshank, C Bryan Felter, TE Jovani Haskins, WR Shameen Jones, WR Bo Melton, OT Raiqwon O’Neal, RB Isaih Pacheco, OG Cedrice Paillant, OG Reggie Sutton, QB Noah Vedral
Defensive starters returning (9): CB Tre Avery, LB Olakunle Fatukasi, LB Tyshon Fogg, S Christian Izien, CB Max Melton, DE CJ Onyechi, DT Julius Turner, DE Mike Tverdov, S Avery Young
Specialists returning (2): PK Valentino Ambrosio, P Adam Korsak
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Isaih Pacheco 116-515; Passing, Noah Vedral 136-221-8-1,253-9; Receiving, Bo Melton 47-638; Tackles, Olakunle Fatukasi 101
Starring roles
Olakunle Fatukasi: The senior linebacker led the Big Ten in tackles a year ago, finishing with 101 over nine games. Fatukasi also led the Scarlet Knights with 11 tackles for a loss and finished with three sacks. A first-team all-Big Ten pick and Butkus Award semifinalist a year ago, he will be the leader of a defense which returns nine starters including another senior linebacker in Tyshon Fogg in coach Greg Schiano’s second season.
Noah Vedral: The Nebraska transfer started seven games a year ago at quarterback for Rutgers, completing 136-of-221 passes for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns in addition to rushing for 193 yards. The only quarterback in camp with extensive game experience, Vedral is among 10 returning offensive starters. The lone hole is at right tackle, where Temple transfer David Nwaogwugwu will blend into an offense that ranked eighth in the Big Ten in scoring last season.
On the rise
Bo Melton: The fifth-year senior had a breakthrough season a year ago, ranking fifth in the Big Ten with 638 receiving yards and sixth with 47 receptions. One of three sets of brothers on the Rutgers roster – Max Melton factors heavily into the mix in a veteran secondary – Bo Melton joins returning rushing leader Isaih Pacheco in providing plenty of experience for the Scarlet Knights to build around.
Coach speak
“Our team has bought into our culture. If we were going to have what we would label success it wasn’t necessarily tied to the results right away but it is tied to is did the culture get embedded in the program, did the players own it and they clearly have. … They believe in the way we’re doing things and certainly winning some games after not having won very many built their confidence and they started to believe. They believe they belong in this league and that is going to become more and more evident every year.’’ – Greg Schiano
2021 schedule
Sept. 4 – Temple
Sept. 11 – at Syracuse
Sept. 18 – Delaware
Sept. 25 – at Michigan*
Oct. 2 – Ohio State*
Oct. 9 – Michigan State*
Oct. 16 – at Northwestern
Oct. 30 – at Illinois
Nov. 6 – Wisconsin
Nov. 13 – at Indiana*
Nov. 20 – at Penn State*
Nov. 27 – Maryland*
* -- East Division game
Numerology
Where Rutgers ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 26.7 (Eighth)
Rushing offense: 140.3 (10th)
Passing offense: 195.0 (11th)
Total offense: 335.3 (13th)
Scoring defense: 32.1 (11th)
Rushing defense: 203.7 (11th)
Passing defense: 245.4 (11th)