Big Ten breakdown: Rutgers

QB NOAH VEDRAL: A one-time Central Florida and Nebraska quarterback, The 6-1, 200-pound junior joins Rutgers as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He started two games in place of injured Adrian Martinez for the Cornhuskers last season and is in competition with sophomore Johnny Langan and junior Art Sitkowski for the starting job under center.

S BRENDON WHITE: After a productive 2018 season as a hybrid linebacker/safety for Ohio State – earning defensive MVP honors in the Rose Bowl – the 6-2, 215-pound safety found himself without a role when the Buckeyes changed their defensive scheme in 2019. He enrolled at Rutgers as a graduate transfer and will bring size and a physical presence to the Scarlet Knights’ secondary.

Greg Schiano’s return to the Rutgers sideline requires a program reboot, not all that different than what he inherited in 2001. The Scarlet Knights have won just three games over the past two seasons and are winless in their last 21 Big Ten games. The rebuild will begin with a rebuilt defensive line that will likely include three players who arrived in Piscataway after Schiano did. Tackles Michael Dwumfour and Ireland Burke are transfers from Michigan and Boston College and lineman Malik Barrow is a graduate transfer who began his college career at Ohio State and arrived from UCF. End Mayan Ahanotu is a Minnesota transfer.