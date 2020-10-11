BIG TEN BREAKDOWN: RUTGERS
COACH: Greg Schiano, 68-67 entering first season in his current stint and 12th season overall at Rutgers
2019 RECORD: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten (seventh, East)
OFFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (5): TE Matt Alaimo, LG Nick Krimin, WR Bo Melton, RB Isaih Pacheco, WR Isaiah Washington
DEFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (6): LB Olakunie Fatukasi, LB Tyshon Fogg, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, DT Julius Turner, DE Mike Tverdov, CB Avery Young
SPECIALISTS RETURNING (2): PK Justin Davidovicz, P Adam Korsak
RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS: Rushing, Isaih Pacheco 169-729; Passing, Johnny Langan 80-159-9-840-4; Receiving, Bo Melton 30-427; Tackles, Tyshon Fogg 104; Interceptions, Tre Avery 2
KEEP AN EYE ON…
RB ISAIH PACHECO: With Raheem Blackshear transferring to Virginia Tech, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior is expected to be the workhorse in the Scarlet Knights’ backfield this season. Pacheco provides some power at the running back’s position, where he led Rutgers with 729 yards, 169 carries and seven touchdowns a year ago. He’ll complement a receiving corps led by returning starters Bo Melton and Isaiah Washington and Wisconsin transfer Aron Cruickshank.
QB NOAH VEDRAL: A one-time Central Florida and Nebraska quarterback, The 6-1, 200-pound junior joins Rutgers as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He started two games in place of injured Adrian Martinez for the Cornhuskers last season and is in competition with sophomore Johnny Langan and junior Art Sitkowski for the starting job under center.
S BRENDON WHITE: After a productive 2018 season as a hybrid linebacker/safety for Ohio State – earning defensive MVP honors in the Rose Bowl – the 6-2, 215-pound safety found himself without a role when the Buckeyes changed their defensive scheme in 2019. He enrolled at Rutgers as a graduate transfer and will bring size and a physical presence to the Scarlet Knights’ secondary.
YOU NEED TO KNOW….
Greg Schiano’s return to the Rutgers sideline requires a program reboot, not all that different than what he inherited in 2001. The Scarlet Knights have won just three games over the past two seasons and are winless in their last 21 Big Ten games. The rebuild will begin with a rebuilt defensive line that will likely include three players who arrived in Piscataway after Schiano did. Tackles Michael Dwumfour and Ireland Burke are transfers from Michigan and Boston College and lineman Malik Barrow is a graduate transfer who began his college career at Ohio State and arrived from UCF. End Mayan Ahanotu is a Minnesota transfer.
THE BIG NUMBER
9
Rutgers’ rebuild will include contributions from nine transfers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including players arriving from Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin from within the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights also encouraged freshmen to enroll early if they could and eight of the 21 players in Schiano’s recruiting class arrived on campus last January.
2020 SCHEDULE
Oct. 24 – at Michigan State
Oct. 31 – Indiana
Nov. 7 – at Ohio State
Nov. 14 – Illinois
Nov. 21 – Michigan
Nov. 28 – at Purdue
Dec. 5 – Penn State
Dec. 12 – at Maryland
NUMEROLOGY
Where Rutgers ranked in the Big Ten in 2019:
Scoring offense: 13.3 (14th)
Rushing offense: 133.8 (11th)
Passing offense: 139.3 (13th)
Total offense: 273.1 (14th)
Scoring defense: 36.7 (14th)
Rushing defense: 201.1 (14th)
Passing defense: 232.5 (11th)
Total defense: 433.6 (12th)
TRENDS
The Scarlet Knights’ record over the last five seasons:
2015: 4-8
2016: 2-10
2017: 4-8
2018: 1-11
2019: 2-10
EYE ON IOWA:
Record in the only previous games vs. the Hawkeyes:
2016: Iowa 14, Rutgers 7
2019: Iowa 30, Rutgers 0
