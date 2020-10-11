 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Ten breakdown: Rutgers
topical alert

Big Ten breakdown: Rutgers

{{featured_button_text}}
Rutgers Football

Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter makes a pass during an Aug. 30 game against Massachusetts in Piscataway, N.J. Carter and the Scarlet Knights face Iowa today.

 Steve Depies

BIG TEN BREAKDOWN: RUTGERS

COACH: Greg Schiano, 68-67 entering first season in his current stint and 12th season overall at Rutgers

2019 RECORD: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten (seventh, East)

OFFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (5): TE Matt Alaimo, LG Nick Krimin, WR Bo Melton, RB Isaih Pacheco, WR Isaiah Washington

DEFENSIVE STARTERS RETURNING (6): LB Olakunie Fatukasi, LB Tyshon Fogg, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, DT Julius Turner, DE Mike Tverdov, CB Avery Young

SPECIALISTS RETURNING (2): PK Justin Davidovicz, P Adam Korsak

RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS: Rushing, Isaih Pacheco 169-729; Passing, Johnny Langan 80-159-9-840-4; Receiving, Bo Melton 30-427; Tackles, Tyshon Fogg 104; Interceptions, Tre Avery 2

KEEP AN EYE ON…

RB ISAIH PACHECO: With Raheem Blackshear transferring to Virginia Tech, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior is expected to be the workhorse in the Scarlet Knights’ backfield this season. Pacheco provides some power at the running back’s position, where he led Rutgers with 729 yards, 169 carries and seven touchdowns a year ago. He’ll complement a receiving corps led by returning starters Bo Melton and Isaiah Washington and Wisconsin transfer Aron Cruickshank.

QB NOAH VEDRAL: A one-time Central Florida and Nebraska quarterback, The 6-1, 200-pound junior joins Rutgers as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He started two games in place of injured Adrian Martinez for the Cornhuskers last season and is in competition with sophomore Johnny Langan and junior Art Sitkowski for the starting job under center.

S BRENDON WHITE: After a productive 2018 season as a hybrid linebacker/safety for Ohio State – earning defensive MVP honors in the Rose Bowl – the 6-2, 215-pound safety found himself without a role when the Buckeyes changed their defensive scheme in 2019. He enrolled at Rutgers as a graduate transfer and will bring size and a physical presence to the Scarlet Knights’ secondary.

YOU NEED TO KNOW….

Greg Schiano’s return to the Rutgers sideline requires a program reboot, not all that different than what he inherited in 2001. The Scarlet Knights have won just three games over the past two seasons and are winless in their last 21 Big Ten games. The rebuild will begin with a rebuilt defensive line that will likely include three players who arrived in Piscataway after Schiano did. Tackles Michael Dwumfour and Ireland Burke are transfers from Michigan and Boston College and lineman Malik Barrow is a graduate transfer who began his college career at Ohio State and arrived from UCF. End Mayan Ahanotu is a Minnesota transfer.

THE BIG NUMBER

9

Rutgers’ rebuild will include contributions from nine transfers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including players arriving from Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin from within the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights also encouraged freshmen to enroll early if they could and eight of the 21 players in Schiano’s recruiting class arrived on campus last January.

2020 SCHEDULE

Oct. 24 – at Michigan State

Oct. 31 – Indiana

Nov. 7 – at Ohio State

Nov. 14 – Illinois

Nov. 21 – Michigan

Nov. 28 – at Purdue

Dec. 5 – Penn State

Dec. 12 – at Maryland

NUMEROLOGY

Where Rutgers ranked in the Big Ten in 2019:

Scoring offense: 13.3 (14th)

Rushing offense: 133.8 (11th)

Passing offense: 139.3 (13th)

Total offense: 273.1 (14th)

Scoring defense: 36.7 (14th)

Rushing defense: 201.1 (14th)

Passing defense: 232.5 (11th)

Total defense: 433.6 (12th)

TRENDS

The Scarlet Knights’ record over the last five seasons:

2015: 4-8

2016: 2-10

2017: 4-8

2018: 1-11

2019: 2-10

EYE ON IOWA:

Record in the only previous games vs. the Hawkeyes:

2016: Iowa 14, Rutgers 7

2019: Iowa 30, Rutgers 0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Ten breakdown: Michigan
Hawkmaina

Big Ten breakdown: Michigan

  • Updated

Times sports reporter Steve Batterson takes a look at each Big Ten football team in advance of the new season. Today's preview: Michigan

Big Ten breakdown: Maryland
Hawkmaina

Big Ten breakdown: Maryland

  • Updated

Times sports reporter Steve Batterson takes a look at each Big Ten football team in advance of the new season. Today's preview: Maryland.

Big Ten breakdown: Indiana
Hawkmaina

Big Ten breakdown: Indiana

  • Updated

Times sports reporter Steve Batterson takes a look at each Big Ten football team in advance of the new season. Today's preview: Indiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News