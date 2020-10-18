Big Ten breakdown: Wisconsin

RB GARRETT GROSHEK: At the onset of the 2020 season, Wisconsin doesn’t expect one back to replace the 2,003 yards two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor collected a year ago before taking his game to the NFL. It will likely begin as a collaborative effort between fifth-year senior Garrett Groshek and a pair of sophomores, Nakia Watson and Isaac Guerendo. The 5-11, 220-pound Groshek has seen action in 41 games during his career and averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season. Watson was the Badgers’ second-leading rusher a year ago with 331 yards while Guerendo carried just once last season, picking up six yards. Freshman Jalen Berger could be in the mix as well.

TE JAKE FERGUSON: The 6-foot-5, 248-pound tight end is Wisconsin’s top returning receiver. In addition to being a strong blocker, Ferguson grabbed 33 passes and covered 407 yards a year ago as a sophomore. He will join seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor as the expected leaders of a Badgers’ receiving corps. Davis and Pryor will be looking to step into the spotlight after Quntez Cephus, the team leader with 59 catches in 2019, opted to forego his final year of eligibility and head to the NFL. Davis and Pryor combined for 53 receptions for 528 yards last season.

YOU NEED TO KNOW…