(Fourteenth in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)
Coach: Paul Chryst, 42-12 entering fifth season at Wisconsin, 61-31 entering eighth season overall
2018 record: 8-5, 5-4 Big Ten (tied for second, West), beat Miami (Fla.) 35-3 in the Pinstripe Bowl
Offensive starters returning (5): RB Jonathan Taylor, TE Jake Ferguson, WR A.J. Taylor, WR Kendric Pryor, C Tyler Biadasz
Defensive starters returning (6): DE Matt Henningsen, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Zack Baun, CB Faion Hhicks, FS Scott Nelson, CB Rachad Wildgoose
Specialists returning (2): PK Zach Hintze, P Anthony Lotti
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Jonathan Taylor, 307-2,194; Passing, Jack Coan 56-93-3-515-5; Receiving, A.J. Taylor 32-571; Tackles, Zack Baun 63; Interceptions, Madison Cone 2
Three Badgers to watch
Jack Coan: The junior is expected to open under center after Alex Hornibrook transferred to Florida State for his final year of eligibility. A four-game starter last season, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound New York native completed 56-of-93 passes for 515 yards while orchestrating the Badgers’ run-heavy attack last season. True freshman Graham Mertz, who enrolled in January, remains in the wings if Coan struggles.
Jake Ferguson: Beyond his blocking skills, the 6-5, 247-pound tight end has the skill to help Wisconsin move the ball through the air. Ferguson was the Badgers’ second-leading receiver a year ago as a freshman, catching 36 passes for 456 yards and four touchdowns. He’s among a handful of veterans Wisconsin will build its offense around.
Jonathan Taylor: The Doak Walker Award winner as the nation’s top running back in 2018 returns for his junior season in a backfield which averaged a Big Ten-best 273.4 rushing yards per game a year ago. The 5-11, 219-pound New Jersey native had a lot to do with that, carrying 307 times and rushing for 16 touchdowns last season while gaining 2,194 yards. He’ll be working behind a line which returns just one starter in senior center Tyler Biadasz.
The big number
19
Wisconsin lost a lot of leadership on the defensive side of the ball from a year ago, but will build around a group of six returning starters, a group led by outside linebacker Zack Braun and talented pass rusher Isaiahh Loudermilk at and end position. After recording 42 sacks during a 13-win season in 2017, the Badgers had just 19 last season. Experience should help grow that number again.
Coach speak
“What’s impressive about Jonathan Taylor to me is as great a running back as he is, and I do think he’s a great running back, he cares a ton about this team and his teammates. As he continues to keep pushing to new heights, new levels and performance, he is staying unbelievably grounded. There’s natural leadership qualities in J.T. and I think he certainly each year feels more freed up to try to be a vocal leader but he’s always been a great leader by example.’’ – Paul Chryst
2019 schedule
Aug. 30 – at South Florida
Sept. 7 – Central Michigan
Sept. 21 – Michigan
Sept. 28 – Northwestern
Oct. 5 – Kent State
Oct. 12 – Michigan State
Oct. 19 – at Illinois
Oct. 26 – at Ohio State
Nov. 9 – Iowa
Nov. 16 – at Nebraska
Nov. 23 – Purdue
Nov. 30 – at Minnesota
Numerology
Where Wisconsin ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:
Scoring offense: 29.7 (Seventh)
Rushing offense: 273.4 (First)
Passing offense: 157.7 (12th)
Total offense: 431.1 (Fourth)
Scoring defense: 22.6 (Fifth)
Rushing defense: 155.1 (Fifth)
Passing defense: 189.1 (Fifth)
Total defense: 344.2 (Fourth)
Trends
The Badgers record over the last five years:
2014: 11-3
2015: 10-3
2016: 11-3
2017: 13-1
2018: 8-5
Eye on Iowa
All-time series
Wisconsin 47, Iowa 43, Ties 2
Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes
2014: Wisconsin 26, Iowa 24
2015: Iowa 10, Wisconsin 6
2016: Wisconsin 17, Iowa 9
2017: Wisconsin 38, Iowa 14
2018: Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17