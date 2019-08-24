092218-Iowa-Football-031

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) hands the ball off to running back Taiwan Deal (28) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.

(Fourteenth in a series looking at the upcoming Big Ten football season)

Coach: Paul Chryst, 42-12 entering fifth season at Wisconsin, 61-31 entering eighth season overall

2018 record: 8-5, 5-4 Big Ten (tied for second, West), beat Miami (Fla.) 35-3 in the Pinstripe Bowl

Offensive starters returning (5): RB Jonathan Taylor, TE Jake Ferguson, WR A.J. Taylor, WR Kendric Pryor, C Tyler Biadasz

Defensive starters returning (6): DE Matt Henningsen, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Zack Baun, CB Faion Hhicks, FS Scott Nelson, CB Rachad Wildgoose  

Specialists returning (2): PK Zach Hintze, P Anthony Lotti

Returning statistical leaders:  Rushing, Jonathan Taylor, 307-2,194; Passing, Jack Coan 56-93-3-515-5; Receiving, A.J. Taylor 32-571; Tackles, Zack Baun 63; Interceptions, Madison Cone 2

Three Badgers to watch

Jack Coan: The junior is expected to open under center after Alex Hornibrook transferred to Florida State for his final year of eligibility. A four-game starter last season, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound New York native completed 56-of-93 passes for 515 yards while orchestrating the Badgers’ run-heavy attack last season. True freshman Graham Mertz, who enrolled in January, remains in the wings if Coan struggles.

Jake Ferguson: Beyond his blocking skills, the 6-5, 247-pound tight end has the skill to help Wisconsin move the ball through the air. Ferguson was the Badgers’ second-leading receiver a year ago as a freshman, catching 36 passes for 456 yards and four touchdowns. He’s among a handful of veterans Wisconsin will build its offense around.

Jonathan Taylor: The Doak Walker Award winner as the nation’s top running back in 2018 returns for his junior season in a backfield which averaged a Big Ten-best 273.4 rushing yards per game a year ago. The 5-11, 219-pound New Jersey native had a lot to do with that, carrying 307 times and rushing for 16 touchdowns last season while gaining 2,194 yards. He’ll be working behind a line which returns just one starter in senior center Tyler Biadasz.

The big number

19

Wisconsin lost a lot of leadership on the defensive side of the ball from a year ago, but will build around a group of six returning starters, a group led by outside linebacker Zack Braun and talented pass rusher Isaiahh Loudermilk at and end position. After recording 42 sacks during a 13-win season in 2017, the Badgers had just 19 last season. Experience should help grow that number again.

Coach speak

“What’s impressive about Jonathan Taylor to me is as great a running back as he is, and I do think he’s a great running back, he cares a ton about this team and his teammates. As he continues to keep pushing to new heights, new levels and performance, he is staying unbelievably grounded. There’s natural leadership qualities in J.T. and I think he certainly each year feels more freed up to try to be a vocal leader but he’s always been a great leader by example.’’ – Paul Chryst

2019 schedule

Aug. 30 – at South Florida

Sept. 7 – Central Michigan

Sept. 21 – Michigan

Sept. 28 – Northwestern

Oct. 5 – Kent State

Oct. 12 – Michigan State

Oct. 19 – at Illinois

Oct. 26 – at Ohio State

Nov. 9 – Iowa

Nov. 16 – at Nebraska

Nov. 23 – Purdue

Nov. 30 – at Minnesota

Numerology

Where Wisconsin ranked in the Big Ten in 2018:

Scoring offense: 29.7 (Seventh)

Rushing offense: 273.4 (First)

Passing offense: 157.7 (12th)

Total offense: 431.1 (Fourth)

Scoring defense: 22.6 (Fifth)

Rushing defense: 155.1 (Fifth)

Passing defense: 189.1 (Fifth)

Total defense: 344.2 (Fourth)

Trends

The Badgers record over the last five years:

2014: 11-3

2015: 10-3

2016: 11-3

2017: 13-1

2018: 8-5

Eye on Iowa

All-time series

Wisconsin 47, Iowa 43, Ties 2

Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes

2014: Wisconsin 26, Iowa 24

2015: Iowa 10, Wisconsin 6

2016: Wisconsin 17, Iowa 9

2017: Wisconsin 38, Iowa 14

2018: Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags