Big Ten breakdown: Wisconsin
Ferguson continuing family tradition for No. 12 Wisconsin

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Ferguson has a special understanding of his school’s football history that makes him want to leave his own legacy on the program. Growing up as the grandson of former Wisconsin football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez will do that.

 Charlie Neibergall

Coach: Paul Chryst, 56-19 entering seventh season at Wisconsin, 75-38 entering 10th season overall

2020 record: 4-3, 3-3 Big Ten (Third, West), beat Wake Forest 42-28 in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Offensive starters returning (7): OT Tyler Beach, RT Logan Bruss, WR Chimere Dike, TE Jake Ferguson, C Kayden Lyles, QB Graham Mertz, OG Josh Seltzner

Defensive starters returning (8): NT Keeanu Benton, LB Noah Burks, B Leo Chenai, LB Nick Herbig, CB Faion Hicks, SS Scott Nelson, LB Jack Sanborn, CB Caesar Williams

Specialists returning (2): PK Collin Larsh, P Andy Vujnovich

Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Jalen Berger 60-301; Passing, Graham Mertz 118-193-5-1,238-9; Receiving, Jake Ferguson 30-305; Tackles, Jack Sanborn 52

Starring roles

Graham Mertz: Completed 61 percent of his passes as a first-year starter under center for Wisconsin, but will look to move beyond late-season struggles in Big Ten play. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound sophomore threw for 1,238 yards last season and will return all-Big Ten tight end Jake Ferguson and a pair of sixth-year senior receivers in Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor as his top targets. Ferguson finished with a team-leading 30 catches last year.

Jack Sanborn: The Badgers’ third-year starter at inside linebacker has led the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons and earned third-team all-Big Ten honors in 2020. The 6-2, 235-pound senior finished with 52 tackles in seven games last season and collected four tackles for a loss. Sanborn is one of four returning starting linebackers for the Badgers and part of a back eight that returns seven lineup regulars.

On the rise

Jalen Berger: He played in just four games last season, but led the Badgers with 301 rushing yards as a true freshman, carrying 60 times. By preserving his redshirt freshman year, the 6-foot, 209-pound New Jersey native is positioned to become the workhorse in the Wisconsin backfield, likely assuming a heavier workload this season in an offense that returns seven starters.

Coach speak

“We need to be more consistent and that falls on every one of us to be more consistent and to keep developing our players and make sure that we’re doing things that they can do well and fits into how we as a team can play our best football.’’ – Paul Chryst

2021 schedule

Sept. 4 – Penn State

Sept. 11 – Eastern Michigan

Sept. 25 – vs. Notre Dame at Chicago

Oct. 2 – Michigan

Oct. 9 – at Illinois*

Oct. 16 – Army

Oct. 23 – at Purdue*

Oct. 30 – Iowa*

Nov. 6 – at Rutgers

Nov. 13 – Northwestern*

Nov. 20 – Nebraska*

Nov. 27 – at Minnesota*

* – West Division game

Numerology

Where Wisconsin ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:

Scoring offense: 25.1 (Ninth)

Rushing offense: 164.6 (Seventh)

Passing offense: 181.0 (13th)

Total offense: 345.6 (12th)

Scoring defense: 17.4 (Third)

Rushing defense: 96.1 (First)

Passing defense: 203.7 (Fourth)

Total defense: 299.9 (First)

Trends

The Badgers record over the last five seasons:

2016: 11-3

2017: 13-1

2018: 8-5

2019: 10-4

2020: 4-3

Eye on Iowa

Record in the last five games vs. the Hawkeyes:

2016: Wisconsin 17, Iowa 9

2017: Wisconsin 38, Iowa 14

2018: Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

2019: Wisconsin 24, Iowa 22

2020: Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7

— Steve Batterson

