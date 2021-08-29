Big Ten breakdown: Wisconsin
Coach: Paul Chryst, 56-19 entering seventh season at Wisconsin, 75-38 entering 10th season overall
2020 record: 4-3, 3-3 Big Ten (Third, West), beat Wake Forest 42-28 in Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Offensive starters returning (7): OT Tyler Beach, RT Logan Bruss, WR Chimere Dike, TE Jake Ferguson, C Kayden Lyles, QB Graham Mertz, OG Josh Seltzner
Defensive starters returning (8): NT Keeanu Benton, LB Noah Burks, B Leo Chenai, LB Nick Herbig, CB Faion Hicks, SS Scott Nelson, LB Jack Sanborn, CB Caesar Williams
Specialists returning (2): PK Collin Larsh, P Andy Vujnovich
Returning statistical leaders: Rushing, Jalen Berger 60-301; Passing, Graham Mertz 118-193-5-1,238-9; Receiving, Jake Ferguson 30-305; Tackles, Jack Sanborn 52
Starring roles
Graham Mertz: Completed 61 percent of his passes as a first-year starter under center for Wisconsin, but will look to move beyond late-season struggles in Big Ten play. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound sophomore threw for 1,238 yards last season and will return all-Big Ten tight end Jake Ferguson and a pair of sixth-year senior receivers in Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor as his top targets. Ferguson finished with a team-leading 30 catches last year.
Jack Sanborn: The Badgers’ third-year starter at inside linebacker has led the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons and earned third-team all-Big Ten honors in 2020. The 6-2, 235-pound senior finished with 52 tackles in seven games last season and collected four tackles for a loss. Sanborn is one of four returning starting linebackers for the Badgers and part of a back eight that returns seven lineup regulars.
On the rise
Jalen Berger: He played in just four games last season, but led the Badgers with 301 rushing yards as a true freshman, carrying 60 times. By preserving his redshirt freshman year, the 6-foot, 209-pound New Jersey native is positioned to become the workhorse in the Wisconsin backfield, likely assuming a heavier workload this season in an offense that returns seven starters.
Coach speak
“We need to be more consistent and that falls on every one of us to be more consistent and to keep developing our players and make sure that we’re doing things that they can do well and fits into how we as a team can play our best football.’’ – Paul Chryst
2021 schedule
Sept. 4 – Penn State
Sept. 11 – Eastern Michigan
Sept. 25 – vs. Notre Dame at Chicago
Oct. 2 – Michigan
Oct. 9 – at Illinois*
Oct. 16 – Army
Oct. 23 – at Purdue*
Oct. 30 – Iowa*
Nov. 6 – at Rutgers
Nov. 13 – Northwestern*
Nov. 20 – Nebraska*
Nov. 27 – at Minnesota*
* – West Division game
Numerology
Where Wisconsin ranked in the Big Ten in 2021:
Scoring offense: 25.1 (Ninth)
Rushing offense: 164.6 (Seventh)
Passing offense: 181.0 (13th)
Total offense: 345.6 (12th)
Scoring defense: 17.4 (Third)
Rushing defense: 96.1 (First)
Passing defense: 203.7 (Fourth)
Total defense: 299.9 (First)
Trends
The Badgers record over the last five seasons: