Five newcomers to watch
Rashod Bateman
Minnesota, WR
Attracted late recruiting attention from SEC programs but stuck to an early commitment to sign with Minnesota. Stepping into an area of need, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound four-star prospect from Georgia is expected to make an immediate impact as a true freshman.
A.J. Bush
Illinois, QB
The well-traveled graduate transfer from Virginia Tech brings a 6-foot-5, 220-pound presence to the position where he completed 7-of-11 passes in five games last season as a back-up during a college career that includes stops at Nebraska and Iowa Western Community College.
Brandon Dawkins
Indiana, QB
Brings a dual threat behind center as a graduate transfer from Arizona, where he started 14 games over the past three seasons. The 6-3, 210-pound California native threw for 15 scores and rushed for 20 over the past three seasons for the Wildcats.
Micah Parsons
Penn State, LB
One of three five-star recruits in the Penn State recruiting class, the 6-3, 241-pound Parsons enrolled in January and has already moved from defensive end to linebacker, where he is expected to contribute almost immediately in an area of need.
Shea Patterson
Michigan, QB
Has two years of eligibility remaining after transferring from Ole Miss in December. The 6-2, 209-pound Louisiana native threw for 2,259 yards in seven starts in the SEC last season and his 17 touchdown passes were eight more than Michigan totaled on the year.