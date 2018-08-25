Northern Illinois
When: Sept. 1, Iowa City (2:40 p.m.)
Storyline: Sutton Smith counted 14 sacks among 29.5 tackles for a loss on the top defense in the MAC in 2017. That is among the opening-game issues for an Iowa team that will be without its starting offensive tackles.
Iowa State
When: Sept. 8, Iowa City (4 p.m.)
Storyline: Iowa will look to extend a string of three straight victories in the battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy, although the road team has won five of the last six games between the instate rivals.
Northern Iowa
When: Sept. 15, Iowa City (6:30 p.m.)
Storyline: The Panthers have played the Hawkeyes to games decided by 1, 11 and 8 points in their last three visits to Kinnick. Expect more of the same from a UNI team picked third in the Valley.
Wisconsin
When: Sept. 22, Iowa City (TBD)
Storyline: Iowa opens Big Ten play against a West Division favorite which limited the Hawkeyes to 25 rushing yards a year ago and hasn’t lost in four games at Kinnick since 2008.
Minnesota
When: Oct. 6, Minneapolis (2:30 or 3 p.m.)
Storyline: The battle for Floyd of Rosedale has been won by Iowa the last three seasons, but it hasn’t been easy. The Hawkeyes have won 40-35, 14-7 and 17-10 since losing 51-14 on the road in 2014.
Indiana
When: Oct. 13, Bloomington (11 a.m.)
Storyline: The Hawkeyes haven’t played the Hoosiers since winning 35-27 at Memorial Stadium in 2015, among a collection of six Hawkeye wins in the last seven games between the teams.
Maryland
When: Oct. 20, Iowa City (11 a.m.)
Storyline: Another opponent Iowa last faced in 2015, the Terrapins enter the season with Matt Canada as their interim coach having lost their last nine Big Ten road games since a 2015 win at Rutgers.
Penn State
When: Oct. 27, University Park (TBD)
Storyline: Penn State won four straight in the series, but has lost to Iowa three of the last five times it has taken the field against the Hawkeyes with a national ranking.
Purdue
When: Nov. 3, West Lafayette (TBD)
Storyline: Iowa has won nine of the last 12 games it has played against the Boilermakers and hasn’t lost at Ross-Ade Stadium since 2007.
Northwestern
When: Nov. 10, Iowa City (TBD)
Storyline: Northwestern has given Iowa issues in its most recent visits to Kinnick, where the Wildcats have won three times in their last four visits and forced overtime in a fourth game.
Illinois
When: Nov. 17, Champaign (TBD)
Storyline: Kirk Ferentz-coached teams have won nine of the last 10 games in the border series and have outscored Lovie Smith’s Illini by a combined 73-16 score the past two years.
Nebraska
When: Nov. 23, Iowa City (11 a.m.)
Storyline: Scott Frost’s introduction to the Heroes Game comes as Iowa looks to extend a three-game win streak against the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes have outscored them 124-44 during that streak.