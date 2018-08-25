West Division
Illinois
Last year: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten (seventh, West)
Coach: Lovie Smith, 5-19 in third year at Illinois and overall
The goods: With seven returning starters on each side of the ball, Illinois plays to its strengths. The Illini will build around receivers Mike Dudek and Ricky Smalling, running back Mike Epstein and a line anchored by senior Nick Allegretti. End Bobby Roundtree and veteran secondary lead the defense.
The questions: With former Arizona assistant Rod Smith now coordinating the offense, Illinois shifts to more of a spread approach with an objective of forcing defenses to defend the width of the field. The abilities of Virginia Tech graduate transfer QB A.J. Bush to make it work will dictate the Illini’s progress.
The bottom line: Illinois was the youngest team in the country a year ago, giving starts to 18 of the 21 true freshmen who saw the field last season. The Illini remain young, but expect progress following the first winless Big Ten season in school history. How quickly Illinois adjusts to a new offense dictates that. BATTERSON’S PICK: 4-8, 2-7
SCHEDULE
9/1 Kent State
9/8 Western Illinois
9/15 vs. South Florida, Chicago
9/21 Penn State
10/6 at Rutgers
10/13 Purdue
10/20 at Wisconsin
10/27 at Maryland
11/3 Minnesota
11/10 at Nebraska
11/17 Iowa
11/24 at Northwestern
Iowa
Last year: 8-5, 4-5 Big Ten (tied for third, West)
Coach: Kirk Ferentz, 143-97 in 20th year at Iowa, 155-118 overall
The goods: Tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson are at the core of returning quarterback Nate Stanley’s playmaking possibilities. End Parker Hesse and safety Jake Gervase anchor the front and back of a defense which includes six returning lineup regulars.
The questions: Iowa will rely on backs Ivory Kelly-Martin, Toren Young and Mekhi Sargent to carry the load in the backfield. Their ability to gel with an offensive front which includes two first-year starters and a young group of receivers is big, as is how quickly three new starting linebackers fit together.
The bottom line: A September that includes home games against Iowa State and Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin will set the tone for a season where development of depth will be important. The Hawkeyes’ schedule is manageable, in part because of the absence of Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. BATTERSON’S PICK: 8-4, 6-3
SCHEDULE
9/1 Northern Illinois
9/8 Iowa State
9/15 Northern Iowa
9/22 Wisconsin
10/6 at Minnesota
10/13 at Indiana
10/20 Maryland
10/27 at Penn State
11/3 at Purdue
11/10 Northwestern
11/17 at Illinois
11/23 Nebraska
Minnesota
Last year: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten (sixth, West)
Coach: P.J. Fleck, 5-7 in second year at Minnesota, 35-29 overall
The goods: Minnesota will build around the skill of workhorse running back Rodney Smith and receiver Tyler Johnson along with a secondary led by Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jacob Huff. Smith carried the ball 229 times a year ago, 17th in the nation, and he will work behind an offensive line returning three starters.
The questions: Minnesota’s QB will be true freshman walk-on Zack Annexstad, edging redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan for top spot on the depth chart. The Minnesota native is a product of the IMG Academy in Florida where Annexstad had offers from Cincinnati, Illinois and Pittsburgh.
The bottom line: The Golden Gophers will field a solid defensive unit, but beyond quarterback Minnesota must answer questions on the offensive line in addition to growing depth at receiver and running back depth if the team has any chance to grow its record from Fleck’s inaugural season. BATTERSON’S PICK: 5-7, 3-6
SCHEDULE
8/30 New Mexico State
9/8 Fresno State
9/15 Miami (Ohio)
9.22 at Maryland
10/6 Iowa
10/13 at Ohio State
10/20 at Nebraska
10/26 Indiana
11/3 at Illinois
11/10 Purdue
11/17 Northwestern
11/24 at Wisconsin
Nebraska
Last year: 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten (fifth, West)
Coach: Scott Frost, first year at Nebraska, 19-7 overall
The goods: The Cornhuskers will build around returning receivers Stanley Morgan and JD Spielman and running back Tre Bryant. Morgan and Spielman combined to catch 116 passes last season. Eight starters return on a defense that retains a three-man front, a group led by nose tackle Mick Stoltenberg.
The questions: One of Frost’s first big calls will be who starts under center. Redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and true freshman Adrian Martinez could both see the field early in the year, running an offense looking for strength up front and an improved ground game after ranking 120th nationally last season.
The bottom line: Road games to Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Iowa present plenty of challenges for a program going through a transition which started in the weight room. Nebraska allowed 436.2 yards and 36.4 points per game last season, a point where growth begins. BATTERSON’S PICK: 6-6, 3-6
SCHEDULE
9/1 Akron
9/8 Colorado
9/15 Troy
9/22 at Michigan
9/29 Purdue
10/6 at Wisconsin
10/13 at Northwestern
10/20 Minnesota
11/3 at Ohio State
11/10 Illinois
11/17 Michigan State
11/23 at Iowa
Northwestern
Last year: 10-3, 7-2 Big Ten (second, West)
Coach: Pat Fitzgerald, 87-65 in 13th year and overall
The goods: The return of a healthy Clayton Thorson at quarterback following offseason knee surgery is welcomed. He’s thrown for 7,548 career yards and returns top targets Ben Skowronek and Flynn Nagel. Seven starters are back on defense, including linebacker Paddy Fisher and cornerback Montre Hartage.
The questions: Sophomore Jeremy Larkin steps into the running back role Justin Jackson filled the past four years. He is expected to share the workload with John Moten IV behind a line returning four starters. Five of the front seven return on defense, but three newcomers will be tested in the secondary.
The bottom line: Thorson’s return for the opener, which was a question into the summer, is big as Northwestern opens its schedule with a conference game at Purdue. The Wildcats will be tested, hosting Notre Dame and Duke in nonconference games in addition to playing Michigan and Michigan State. BATTERSON’S PICK: 7-5, 5-4
SCHEDULE
8/30 at Purdue
9/8 Duke
9/15 Akron
9/29 Michigan
10/6 at Michigan State
10/13 Nebraska
10/20 at Rutgers
10/27 Wisconsin
11/3 Notre Dame
11/10 at Iowa
11/17 at Minnesota
11/24 Illinois
Purdue
Last year: 7-6, 4-5 Big Ten (tied for third, West)
Coach: Jeff Brohm, 7-6 in second year at Purdue, 37-16 overall
The goods: Purdue has two proven veteran quarterbacks in senior David Blough and junior Elijah Sindelar, who split starts a year ago. The Boilermakers offense returns five starting linemen and will build around running backs Markell Jones, D.J. Knox and Richie Worship and receiver Jackson Anthrop.
The questions: The strength of the team a year ago, the Boilermakers must replace eight significant contributors on defense this season. Linebacker Markus Bailey and safety Jacob Thieneman provide experience but Bailey joins tackle Lorenzo Neal as the only returners in the Purdue front seven.
The bottom line: With nonconference games against Power 5 programs Missouri and Boston College, the Boilermakers will be tested in and out of Big Ten play. Offense shouldn’t be a problem, but the ability of Purdue’s defense to perform at a reasonable level will dictate the team’s bottom line. BATTERSON’S PICK: 6-6, 4-5
SCHEDULE
8/30 Northwestern
9/8 Eastern Michigan
9/15 Missouri
9/22 Boston College
9/29 at Nebraska
10/13 at Illinois
10/20 Ohio State
10/27 at Michigan State
11/3 Iowa
11/10 at Minnesota
11/17 Wisconsin
11/24 at Indiana
Wisconsin
Last year: 13-1, 9-0 Big Ten (first, West)
Coach: Paul Chryst, 34-7 in third year at Wisconsin, 52-26 overall
The goods: Returning quarterback Alex Hornibrook and Heisman-level running back Jonathan Taylor will look to build on last year’s 1,977 rushing yards while working behind one of the nation’s top offensive lines. The front five returns from last year’s Orange Bowl championship team.
The questions: Linebacker T.J. Edwards, cornerback D’Cota Dixon and tackle Olive Sagapolu are the most experienced players on a defense that will include eight players starting for the first time. The Badgers will remain stout defensively, but could find it tough to match last year’s 14.4 points per game.
The bottom line: The biggest challenge the Badgers may face this season is the schedule. Wisconsin’s nonconference schedule is a snoozer, but Big Ten crossover road trips to Michigan and Penn State and division road tests at Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue will test the preseason pick in the West. BATTERSON’S CALL: 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten
SCHEDULE
8/31 Wisconsin
9/8 New Mexico
9/15 BYU
9/22 at Iowa
10/6 Nebraska
10/13 at Michigan
10/20 Illinois
10/27 at Northwestern
11/3 Rutgers
11/10 at Penn State
11/17 Purdue
11/24 Minnesota