During the upcoming season, Iowa will wrestle duals against none of the three teams which finished in front of the Hawkeyes last season at the Big Ten Championships.
Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan are not among conference opponents Iowa was assigned as part of its 2018-19 schedule released on Friday.
The Hawkeyes will host Purdue in their Big Ten opener on Saturday, Nov. 24, with Rutgers on Jan. 18, Maryland on Feb. 8 and Indiana on Feb. 15 all scheduled to make Friday night appearances at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Coach Tom Brands’ team will also host three nonconference opponents, beginning with Friday match-up against Princeton on Nov. 16 and including Saturday duals Iowa State on Dec. 1 and Lehigh on Dec. 8.
Iowa opens the season on Friday, Nov. 9 with duals against Cal State-Bakersfield and Kent State in Kent, Ohio. The Hawkeyes will conclude their dual schedule with a meet at Oklahoma State on Feb. 24, the latest the two tradition-rich programs have met during the regular season since 1999.
After competing at the Midlands Championships on Dec. 29-30, the Big Ten road schedule for Iowa includes duals at Minnesota, Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
This year’s Big Ten Championships will be held March 9-10 at Minnesota, a qualifier for the NCAA Championships on March 21-23 at Pittsburgh.
Season tickets for Iowa’s seven home duals are now on sale at hawkeyesports.com, priced at $70 apiece.
Single-match tickets will go on sale in October, priced at $12 for adults and $8 for youths age six and above for six duals and $15 for adults and $10 for youths for the dual against Iowa State.