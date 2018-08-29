Finally, football.
With interim coaches preparing to lead teams into season openers at Ohio State and Maryland in a late summer filled with turmoil, two Big Ten teams will attempt to turn attention onto the field tonight.
Purdue hosts Northwestern in a 7 p.m. season-opening game for both teams, and while the Boilermakers return two quarterbacks with starting experience in Elijah Sindelar and David Blough, Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald is keeping Clayton Thorson’s availability under wraps.
Working his way back from knee surgery after being injured in the Music City Bowl, Thorson has practiced the past few weeks but Fitzgerald listed four quarterbacks as possible starters on the Northwestern depth chart this week.
“I’m excited about our quarterback situation. You guys will know at (kickoff) why,’’ Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald is among Big Ten coaches who like a Big Ten rule change which will allow teams to take 74 players to road games this season, up from 70 in previous years.
The change was made to accommodate the redshirt rule change which allows players to compete in up to four games and still redshirt.
“It gives you a lot of flexibility,’’ Fitzgerald said.
Young guns: Six Big Ten teams are expected to start the season with new quarterbacks at the controls of their offenses and three will put the ball in the hands of true freshmen to open the season this week.
Nebraska has chosen 6-foot-2, 220-pound Adrian Martinez to open under center while Minnesota and Rutgers will start true freshmen who last fall were teammates at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Zack Annexstad, a 6-3, 215-pound native of Norseland, Minnesota, will start for the Golden Gophers while the Scarlet Knights will open with Art Sitkowski, a 6-5, 224-pound Old Bridge, New Jesey native under center.
Martinez, a Fresno, California, native, joined the Cornhuskers program last spring and coach Scott Frost said that probably helped him land the starting role.
“There are going to be challenges. When you’re a quarterback at a Big Ten school, there’s a lot of eyes on you and there’s some pressure,’’ Frost said. “I don’t want him to think about any of that. I just want him to go out and be him.’’
Annexstad, whose father played for the Golden Gophers, turned down a handful of power-five offers to become the second straight starter for Minnesota who begins the season having not thrown a pass at the college level.
“That’s OK. That’s where we are,’’ coach P.J. Fleck said.
Hairy situation: The return of Lovie Smith’s beard this season has been a talking point around the Illinois football program and the Illini will have a little fun with it this weekend.
The first 5,000 students to come through the gates at Saturday’s 11 a.m. season opener against Kent State will receive a free “Lovie beard’’ to sport in the stands at Memorial Stadium.
Smith has grown a beard during the offseason in the past, but has been clean shaven on the sidelines in his first two seasons at Illinois. He plans to keep the facial hair this season and Saturday, he’ll have plenty of company.
Fashion statement: Minnesota announced Wednesday that the Golden Gophers will wear white road jerseys for tonight’s season opener against New Mexico State.
The change, which had to be approved by the Big Ten, came about because the Aggies’ white road jerseys had not arrived from their supplier by the time the team packed its gear for Minneapolis early Wednesday.
Moving on: Quarterbacks who didn’t win starting jobs are moving on at Indiana and Nebraska.
Brandon Dawkins, a graduate transfer from Arizona, left the Hoosiers program after sophomore Peyton Ramsey was named the starter and Nebraska redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia was released from his scholarship Tuesday after Martinez was named the starter Sunday.