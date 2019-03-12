Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder was named Tuesday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Women's Basketball Coach of the Year Award.
Presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, the 19th-year Hawkeye coach led Iowa to its first Big Ten tourney championship since 2001.
Earning the Big Ten's automatic berth in the NCAA field with a 90-76 win over Maryland on Sunday, the Hawkeyes are currently ranked eighth nationally and have a 26-6 record.
Now in the 35th year of a coaching career with began at St. Ambrose, Bluder has a career record of 749-358 including a 393-216 in 19 seasons at Iowa.
Joining Bluder on the list of semifinalists are Geno Auriemma of Connecticut, Amanda Butler of Clemson, Kelly Graves of Oregon, Carolyn Kieger of Marquette, Muffet McGraw of Notre Dame, Wes Moore of North Carolina State, Kim Mulkey of Baylor, Vic Schaefer of Mississippi State and Jeff Walz of Louisville.
A group of four finalists will be announced on March 21.