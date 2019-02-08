IOWA CITY — Stepping into the lineup Friday for Iowa’s third-ranked wrestling team, Mitch Bowman and Paul Glynn didn’t waste any time proving they belonged.
Both recorded first-period pins as the Hawkeyes overwhelmed Maryland 48-0 in front of a crowd of 9,738 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa’s first shutout of a Big Ten opponent since blanking Michigan State in 2017.
Bowman, returning to action at 174 pounds after missing three meets because of injury, and Glynn, stepping in for suspended Austin DeSanto at 133, recorded half of the Hawkeyes’ pins in a dual which saw Iowa record bonus points in eight matches.
"When you get on the mat, you have a job to do," Glynn said. "I was able to get things going and take care of business. Coach (Tom) Brands has been there for me, and when I get the opportunity, I’m going to fight for him."
The junior from Bettendorf had opened a 4-1 lead before locking up the Terrapins’ Orion Anderson in a cradle and collecting the fall in 1 minute, 46 seconds.
Bowman, a senior from North Scott, had built an 8-3 lead over Josh Ugalde before dropping him in 2:44.
"It felt good to be back out there, getting the chance to compete again," Bowman said. "I was able to do some good things, put to use some things I’ve been working on in the room."
Second-ranked Alex Marinelli at 165 and Spencer Lee at 125 also recorded falls, with Lee needing just 30 seconds to add to a collection of Hawkeye victories that included technical falls by Pat Lugo at 149 and Jacob Warner at 197 and major decisions by Cash Wilcke at 184 and Max Murin at 141.
Lugo set the tone, recording four of his 10 takedowns and a two-point nearfall in his meet-opening 24-8 victory.
"The way Lugo came out, it got everybody going," Bowman said. "You’ve got to come out ready to attack, open things up and get after it. A night like this, it shows us what we’re capable of when we have it going the way we need to."
The Hawkeyes (12-0, 7-0 Big Ten) finished the dual with 45 takedowns and were taken down just once by a winless Maryland team. Of Iowa’s takedowns, 20 came during the opening period.
In the meet’s only match-up between rated wrestlers, Iowa’s seventh-ranked Sam Stoll defeated ninth-ranked Youssif Hemida.
An escape five seconds into the third period proved to be the only point Stoll needed as the Iowa 285-pounded eluded a pair of shot attempts from Hemida in the final period to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Nebraska’s David Jensen on Sunday.
"I felt like I would be able to get free against him," Stoll said. "It’s always easier to move forward with a win, and this was a step forward even though there is still a lot of work to do."
The way Stoll dealt with last week’s adversity, the fast starts the Hawkeyes had in match after match and the aggression he saw from Cash Wilcke early on his way to a 23-9 major decision caught Brands’ attention.
"What does it mean? We’ll see," Brands said. "Some things caught my eyes, though, some good things."