IOWA CITY — The timing of when Mitch Bowman learned he would be wrestling Saturday for Iowa may have caught the senior by surprise.
It didn’t catch him unprepared.
Bowman learned he would be wrestling the opening match in the Hawkeyes’ dual against Purdue shortly after pre-meet introductions ended, and minutes later, he found himself on the mat at 197 pounds facing the Boilermakers’ 11th-ranked Christian Brunner.
The North Scott product scored two first-period takedowns and used a reversal in the final seconds of the second period to beat Brunner 7-5 and send Iowa on its way to a 26-9 victory over Purdue in the Big Ten opener for both teams at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
It marked the second time this season that Bowman, a natural 184-pounder, has wrestled at 197. He gave up 13 pounds Saturday to his opponent but welcomed the opportunity to earn the fifth win of his career over a ranked opponent.
"It comes back to the way I was raised and that you do what the head coach asks of you. I believe in Tom (Brands), and I know he has my best interests in mind. If he asks me to go ’97, I’ll wrestle ’97. If he asks me to wrestle heavyweight, I’ll wrestle heavyweight," Bowman said.
"It doesn’t matter because he’s doing what’s best for me and what’s best for the team, and I truly believe that."
Bowman’s appearance delayed the anticipated Hawkeye debut of redshirt freshman Jacob Warner and came on a day when Iowa won its 21st consecutive Big Ten opener with a lineup that was minus five projected starters.
The Hawkeyes wrestled without Sam Stoll at 285, Spencer Lee at 125, Pat Lugo at 149 and Michael Kemerer at 174 as well.
"You never know what’s going on in that wrestling room, and we are going to rely on these guys for the near term," Brands said. "It’s the lineup you’re going to see, and we have to make hay with that lineup."
As much as anything, Brands said it demonstrated the depth Iowa has developed this season.
"I don’t know how many teams can throw five backups in there and win in seven different weights," Brands said.
Of the five replacements, only Bowman and Carter Happel at 149 in place of a "banged up" Lugo won.
Happel used a second-period escape and a point for riding time to edge Parker Filius 2-0.
His win came in the middle of five straight matches Iowa won to overcome an early 6-3 deficit, moving ahead on a 5-0 decision by 14th-rated Max Murin at 141 over Purdue’s 19th-ranked Nate Limex.
The Hawkeyes collected a pin at 157 from 13th-rated Kaleb Young in 3 minutes, 37 seconds over 14th-ranked Griffin Parriott and added bonus points on major decisions by Alex Marinelli at 165 and Cash Wilcke at 184.
Iowa (4-0, 1-0) Big Ten hosts Iowa State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.