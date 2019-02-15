IOWA CITY — Stepping on the mat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the final time in their collegiate careers, the only two seniors in the Iowa wrestling lineup Friday walked away with wins.
Mitch Bowman offered a tip of his camouflage ballcap and Sam Stoll saluted the crowd during Senior Night ceremonies that followed the third-ranked Hawkeyes’ 37-9 victory over Indiana.
A crowd of 8,199 watched Bowman and Stoll enjoy two very different victories in a dual which saw unbeaten Iowa collect three pins, a technical fall and two major decisions.
Bowman scored a takedown with 8 seconds remaining to claim a 3-1 decision over the Hoosiers’ Norman Conley at 174 pounds while Stoll finished the meet with a 16-6 major decision over Fletcher Miller at 285.
"Those two, they weren’t going to be denied," Iowa coach Tom Brands said. "To finish with wins in their last match at Carver-Hawkeye, those two, great representatives of the program, they deserved that."
Bowman’s victory did not come easily.
Tied 1-1, he got in a on a shot with around 30 seconds remaining, but Conley fought it off, forcing Bowman to make the most of his final opportunity.
"It was a crazy scramble," Bowman said. "I thought I had the takedown on my first shot, but he had a heavy hit, stretched me out. We were getting close to the edge of mat. I just wanted to stay in, so I grabbed something and got the takedown."
The North Scott alum from Donahue then received a standing ovation as he exited, something Stoll earned as well following a dominant performance.
"There’s no other place like this and to walk out there one last time, to hear the crowd, it was an incredible feeling," Stoll said.
Stoll used a takedown late in the first period to open a 4-1 margin, which he built into a 7-1 lead early in the third period before punishing Miller with a series of takedowns that led to his third bonus-point win in the eight victories he has had this season.
"Every match, you want to keep moving forward," Stoll said. "I feel like I was able to do that."
Bowman felt the same, believing his late win over a Hoosier freshman who has been pushing many of the top 174-pounders in the Big Ten to the limit, can benefit him.
"I know now that I can make that late shot and get the takedown I need in a tight match," Bowman said. "To do that in my final match at Carver, that was a great feeling. To hear the crowd and have so many people here for me, it’s something I’ll always remember."
Iowa used pins by Spencer Lee at 125, Pat Lugo at 149 and Alex Marinelli at 165, a technical fall from Austin DeSanto in his return to competition at 133 and a major decision from Jacob Warner at 197 to distance itself from the Hoosiers.
The Hawkeyes (13-0, 8-0 Big Ten) dropped only two matches, including at 141 where unranked Kyle Luigs pinned 14th-ranked Max Murin.
Shortly after Friday’s dual ended, Brands had already turned his attention to Sunday’s 2 p.m. dual at Wisconsin where Iowa will compete for at least a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.
"That’s where my minds at right now. It’s going to be a much stiffer test than we had in these last couple of duals at home," Brands said. "We’ve got to get ready to go again by Sunday."