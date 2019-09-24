Michael Ojemudia’s growth, clock management and the work of future Hawkeyes are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10:
1. Three games into the season, Michael Ojemudia shares the Big Ten lead with a pair of interceptions.
The Hawkeye cornerback is showing growth at the onset of his senior season from the perspective of defensive coordinator Phil Parker.
“He has a little bit broader understanding of what we are trying to do,’’ Parker said. “He’s helping the younger kids out, and the leadership, you can count on him when he’s out there.’’
Ojemudia currently has eight tackles and has broken up two passes in addition to the two he has picked off.
2. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz put his own clock management in the final minutes of the first half of Iowa’s last two games under the microscope during the Hawkeyes’ bye week, coming away with mixed results.
Ferentz said he “did a very poor job managing the clock,’’ in the final minutes of the second quarter of the Rutgers game, saying Iowa should have used one of its two available timeouts.
“Really, when you look at end-of-half management, regardless of score, what you are trying to do is two things, you want to ensure a score and the last possession. The last thing you want to do is give the ball back to the other team and let them have a chance to score,’’ Ferentz said.
“In the Rutgers game, we should have used a timeout. Didn’t manage that well. That falls on my shoulders. The was poor and probably cost us an opportunity to score six.’’
Against Iowa State, Ferentz said keeping the ball out of the Cyclones’ hands was the primary objective.
“We had not played our best football for the majority of the half,’’ he said. “We had given up a big play on defense, had just come up with a big turnover after a bad series offensively. The last thing you want to do is give them the ball back so we wanted to be pretty cautious. We end up third-and-four, end up converting that and felt like we had a couple of opportunities to take a shot at the end zone.’’
That didn’t happen and Iowa settled for a field goal to pull within 7-6 at halftime.
“Certainly you wish you could come away with six points, but that’s just not going to be the reality at the end of every half,’’ Ferentz said.
3. True freshman Jermari Harris made his debut on the Iowa depth chart this week, listed as the back-up to Michael Ojemudia at left cornerback.
The depth chart released Monday for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Middle Tennessee does include defensive tackle Brady Reiff, who missed the Iowa State game with an injury but does not include starting cornerback Matt Hankins or free safety Kaevon Merriweather.
Reserve cornerbacks Julius Brents and Riley Moss are not listed on the depth chart coming out of the bye week.
4. Linebacker Jack Campbell became the first true freshman from the defensive side of the ball to see playing time for Iowa this season when he competed on special teams at Iowa State, but other first-year players are nearing opportunities as well.
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker said defensive backs Dane Belton, Jermari Harris and Daraun McKinney have performed well in practice lately.
“Belton is a guy we thought he was moving up, but he fell back down a little bit and now is again moving back up and I like Harris, what he’s doing,’’ Parker said.
“He’s making a lot of progress, is very athletic, very good skill. McKinney is another guy we had to bring (to Iowa State) and he’s been here since January, a couple months longer than Harris, but I think they’ve both done a good job.’’
5. The consistency Caleb Shudak has shown in handling kickoffs for Iowa impresses special teams coordinator LeVar Woods.
“I think he’s a good weapon for us in that regard,’’ Woods said. “He gives us good hang time, not always a touchback, but we have a chance to go down and really get after a returner if we want to.’’
The junior has recorded 10 touchbacks on his 18 kickoffs this season, averaging 61.6 yards per attempt.
“He certainly can kick a touchback if you want to, can kick it left, right, can do a lot of things, so he’s certainly been a weapon for us.’’
6. After missing the first three games of the season with a stress fracture, Gavin Williams took the field for West Des Moines Dowling for the first time Friday and rushed for 150 yards on 20 carries for the Maroons in a 31-10 win over Ankeny Centennial to highlight the work of Iowa commitments at the prep level last weekend.
Action also included two future Hawkeyes, linebacker Jay Higgins of Indianapolis Brebeuf and Deonte Craig of Culver Academies, pairing off against each other.
Higgins finished with 10 tackles and Craig totaled five including a pair of sacks as Brebeuf won a 21-14 game.
Quarterback Deuce Hogan continued to thrive, completing 15-of-25 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns for Grapevine Faith Christian in a winning effort in Texas.
Elsewhere, tight end Luke Lachey of Grandview Heights in Ohio caught six passes for 61 yards, receiver Diante Vines had five receptions covering 50 yards in Connecticut prep action and in Texas, Elijah Yelverton had a pair of catches for 17 yards.
On defense, end Lukas Van Ness had two tackles for a loss among his five stops for Barrington in Illinois, in Minnesota end Yahya Black had four tackles for Marshall and defensive back Branden Deasfernades had a pair of stops for Belleville in Michigan prep play.
7. Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie were named Monday as the Big Ten players of the week.
Taylor earned offensive honors after rushing 23 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the Badgers’ 35-14 win over Michigan, while Bachie was named the defensive player of the week after recording a career-high 14 tackles including two tackles for a loss and a sack in the Spartans’ win at Northwestern.
Bachie also intercepted a pass and returned it 19 yards. Illinois punter Blake Hayes was named the special teams player of the week after averaging 45.9 yards on eight punts and placing five of them inside the 20-yard line.
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was named the freshman of the week after catching eight passes for 79 yards and rushing for 89 yards in the Cornhuskers’ win at Illinois.
8. Iowa has scored points in the last 222 games it has played, dating to a 31-0 shutout loss at Illinois on Oct. 14, 2000.
Only one Big Ten program, Nebraska, has a longer ongoing streak without being blanked. Nebraska has played 279 straight games since being shutout at Arizona State 26-0 on Sept. 21, 1996.
Indiana and Penn State are the only other Big Ten teams which have avoided shutouts for more than 65 games.
Both the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions have played 207 times since last being shutout.
9. Only two quarterbacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision have made more consecutive starts than the 29 Nate Stanley has made for the Hawkeyes.
Jake Fromm of Georgia with 31 and Mason Fine of North Texas with 30 top the list of eight quarterbacks who have currently started 20 or more consecutive games at the FBS level.
10. Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O’Hara is a Rolling Meadows, Illinois, native who transferred to the Conference school after competing at the College of DuPage as a freshman in 2017.
He redshirted last season as a sophomore, seeing action in two games a year ago as a back-up to fourth-year starter Brent Stockstill.
O’Hara stepped into some big shoes. Stockstill, the son of coach Rick Stockstill, threw for 12,483 yards and 106 touchdowns during his career.