Mark Farley never hesitated.
When asked what advice he would give to any coach given the chance to coach one of his own sons at the college level, Northern Iowa’s veteran head football coach pretty much said he would reach out and grab hold of the opportunity as tightly as possible.
"I would heavily tell them to do this," said Farley, who coached sons Jake and Jared at UNI. "When I asked around, you’re kind of hesitant over whether you should coach because of all the stress that can go with having your son play for you. But after doing it, it’s the most blessed … it’s the best thing that ever happened to me."
In this day and age of runaway social media, coaching one of your own kids can be an especially slippery slope.
It’s challenging enough for those of us who have coached our own kids in things like Little League and YMCA basketball. When you add in thousands of people watching from the stands, millions watching on television and who-knows-how-many scrutinizing your every move on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, et al., it’s pretty daunting.
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery is just getting into it, and about a year from now he will have two sons on his active roster.
Connor McCaffery was a freshman with the Hawkeyes last season, although he played in only four games because of illnesses and injuries. Younger brother Patrick will join the Hawkeyes in 2019.
Fran McCaffery said he has sought and received a lot of advice, speaking to people such as Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz and fellow basketball coaches Tubby Smith, John Beilein and Greg McDermott, all of whom coached their sons at some point.
"Some of it’s funny; some of it’s worthwhile," McCaffery said of their advice. "The bottom line is: There are challenges to it in so many respects. But each one of them said they’re glad they did it. You get to see your son or sons every day, and that’s exciting."
McCaffery isn’t the only college coach in Iowa venturing out into this treacherous territory.
Iowa assistant wrestling coach Terry Brands and UNI assistant basketball coach Kyle Green also are about to have sons come under their supervision. Nelson Brands will be a freshman on the Iowa wrestling team this fall, and A.J. Green is about to embark on a basketball career at UNI.
Kyle Green admitted to being both excited and nervous.
"A little bit of both …," he said. "I’m going to work hard to separate dad and coach."
Terry Brands said he has been very careful through the years not to give his son coaching tips unless Nelson solicits them. He said that’s been a "healthy" approach, and he foresees no problems having his son in the Hawkeye wrestling room.
"We treat them all as individuals, and he has a unique set of characteristics that makes him unique," Brands said. "All 40 guys on our roster are that way. It’s not about him being my son, but it’s about him being my son and a member of the team. He’s going to be held to a standard that is similar if not higher than the rest of the roster."
Nevertheless, the pitfalls of coaching your own son are many, especially for a head coach in a highly visible sport like basketball.
It can be difficult not to favor your own kids. It can be even more difficult not to be harder on your own kids than the other players. Even when you don’t favor your own kids, others may perceive that you are doing so.
It can be easy to endanger team chemistry. If you have occasion to be strict or harsh with the entire team, you may be putting your child at odds with teammates.
Kyle Green said he received some advice about that from Virginia coach Tony Bennett, who played for his father many years ago at Wisconsin-Green Bay.
"He told me that when he played for his dad, when practice was over, he would stay out on the court for another 20, 25 minutes and just hang out and shoot and let everybody else go into the locker room," Green said.
That gave the other players a chance to vent their feelings about the coach without the son being present.
"That’s some of the best advice I got," Green added.
The potential for criticism, abuse and dissension is endless.
McCaffery knows that. He knows that if he has Connor on the court at the end of a close game and Connor misses a key free throw in a close loss, the Twitter world will blow up in his face.
Ferentz, who had three sons play for him at Iowa and who now has one of them, Brian, as his offensive coordinator, figures it could be even worse for McCaffery than it was for him because of the nature of their sports.
"It’s probably easier in our sport because there’s some insulation," Ferentz said. "I’ve always said it would be a little bit more of a challenge if I had to sit in the same room with the kids and critique them play by play. Fortunately, I wasn’t the line coach, and that gave us a little bit of an insulation. So it was pretty easy that way.
"Basketball, you probably feel like a line coach. You’ve got 15 guys you work with. And it’s a little bit more open in basketball than football. If the right guard or center screws up, usually nobody knows. With basketball, everybody’s an expert."
Nevertheless, Farley highly recommends the experience and is a bit envious of someone who is going to get to do something he no longer can.
"It’s one of those things where once you’re out on the field, he’s your son but he’s just part of the team," Farley said. "But once that ballgame is over, you go home Saturday night and you’re rehashing the game, those are special moments because now you’re back to the father-son and you’re talking player-coach and father-son at the same time.
"To coach your own kids, you couldn’t pay enough to get a chance to do that," he added. "It’s just a great experience."