Iowa added a quarterback with an a pro-style game and an accurate touch to its 2019 football recruiting class on Thursday.
Alex Padilla completed 67.7 percent of the 269 passes he attempted last season while leading his team at Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado to a 9-3 record.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Padilla announced his decision on Twitter, selecting the Hawkeyes from a collection of 13 offers, which included Colorado State, Nevada, North Texas, UNLV, a number of Ivy League institutions and several regional Football Subdivision programs.
"Thank you to the coaches who have believed in me and spent their time recruiting me," Padilla wrote, thanking his family, high school coaches and speed and strength specialists who have worked with him. "I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa. Could not be more excited to be a Hawkeye."
Rated as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale by both Rivals and 247Sports, Padilla is rated as the ninth-best prospect in the Class of 2019 in the state of Colorado and a top-30 pro-style quarterback nationally by 247Sports.
The only quarterback among 10 recruits who have verbally committed to join the Hawkeye program in the 2019 recruiting class, Padilla displayed one of the most accurate arms at the high school level in Colorado last season.
He completed 182-of-269 passes for 2,678 yards and 40 touchdowns as a junior at Cherry Creek, a suburban Denver high school with an enrollment of 3,602. He was intercepted nine times.
Padilla will join a Hawkeye program that has no senior quarterbacks currently on its roster following the departure of Tyler Wiegers to Eastern Michigan and Ryan Boyle to Indiana State as graduate transfers.
Current junior Nate Stanley, redshirt freshman Peyton Mansell and true freshman Spencer Petras are the only scholarship quarterbacks currently in the program.