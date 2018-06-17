Competition is getting crowded for the Iowa wrestling team at 133 pounds, the only weight class where the Hawkeyes did not have an NCAA qualifier last season.
Nebraska's Jason Renteria became the second transfer and third newcomer to announce intentions to join the Iowa wrestling room at the weight, announcing on Twitter his move.
Renteria, a one-time Iowa commit and two-time Illinois state prep champion at Oak Park-River Forest High School, wrote that he timed his announcement as a Father's Day surprise.
"Happy Father's Day to the old man that's made everything possible for me today,'' Renteria wrote. "His surprise gift was seeing his son will be continuing his career at the University of Iowa. With him and also my family this would have never happened. We did it, dad, love ya.''
Renteria stepped away from his initial commitment to Iowa during July prior to his senior year of high school, signing with the Cornhuskers and earning an NCAA tourney berth last season as a true freshman following a fifth-place finish at 133 at the Big Ten Championships.
He did not compete in the NCAA meet, missing weight, and later asked for a release from his Nebraska scholarship, which was granted.
His arrival drew praise from Hawkeye NCAA champion 125-pounder Spencer Lee on Twitter, welcoming a new workout partner.
Renteria's arrival at Iowa follows the transfer of Austin DeSanto, an NCAA quarterfinalist for Drexel at 133 last season, and the announcement of projected 133-pounder Aaron Cashman that he would join Iowa after spending the past year at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
Last season, Iowa split the 133-pound weight class between Bettendorf sophomore Paul Glynn and senior Phillip Laux. Glynn finished 8-11 on the year, while Laux went 9-4.