By the time other recruiters began noticing Connecticut receiver Divante Vines, Iowa was already recruiting him.
That early attention paid dividends Wednesday night when Vines announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeye program.
“From the start, the coaches there were real with me. They don’t tell you what you want to hear. They shoot it straight with you,’’ Vines said. “That was big for me. Coach (Kelton) Copeland and coach (Ken) O’Keefe, they laid it out there for me and I want to be a part of that program.’’
Vines announced that decision on Twitter, becoming the 21st player and the second receiver to commit to Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class.
“Final destination … Iowa!! I’m home,’’ Vines wrote.
Being recruited as both a receiver and a defensive back, Vines selected the Hawkeyes from a collection of 14 scholarship offers, ultimately selecting Iowa over Boston College, Syracuse and Army.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver from Danbury, Connecticut competed last fall at The Taft School, a prep school in Watertown, Connecticut.
In his first season there, he caught 51 passes for 602 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games. He also accumulated 181 yards on kick returns.
The recruitment of Vines grew after he ran a 4.66 40-yard dash at The Opening Regional in New Jersey in April, an effort that came after his first contact with Hawkeye coaches.
He visited the Iowa campus in the spring and took an official visit in late June.
“Everything was what the coaches told me it would be and it felt like home right away,’’ Vines said. “It’s a good situation for me.’’
Both Rivals and 247Sports rank Vines as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale and he is ranked by 247Sports among the top-15 players in Connecticut during the current recruiting cycle.
Vines is the second wide receiver to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes in December, joining Quavon Matthews of Largo, Florida, in this year’s recruiting class.