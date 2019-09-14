Iowa 18, Iowa State 17
Iowa;3;3;3;8;--;18
Iowa State;7;0;7;3;--;17
First quarter
Iowa – Keith Duncan 25-yard FG. Drive – 15 plays, 68 yards, 7:23. Time remaining – 7:37. Key plays – Iowa 3-of-4 on third-down conversions, including Nate Stanley passes of 11 yards to Ihmir Smith-Marsette and 8 yards to Nico Ragaini before Stanley ran for a 10-yard gain on third-and-7 to the ISU 16-yard line. Score – Iowa 3-0
Iowa State – La’Michael Pettway 51-yard pass from Deshaunte Jones. Connor Assalley kick. Drive – 5 plays, 86 yards, 1:49. Time remaining – 5:44. Key plays – Brock Purdy two passes of 12 yards to Jones and Tarique Milton – one on each side of a 49-minute lightning delay – to open the drive. Score – Iowa State 7-3
Second quarter
Iowa – Duncan 40-yard FG. Drive – 12 plays, 59 yards, 5:01. Time remaining – 0:00. Key plays – Mekhi Sargent 21-yard rush to the Iowa State 47-yard line, Stanley consecutive passes of 7 and 4 yards to Nico Ragaini, the second coming on a third-and-3 play to the ISU 24. Score – Iowa State 7-6
Third quarter
Iowa State – Milton 73-yard pass from Purdy. Assalley kick. Drive – 2 plays, 76 yards, 0:53. Time remaining – 14:07. Key play – After Kene Nwangwu carried for a three-yard gain on the first play of the half, Purdy had plenty of time to hit Milton for the score. – Iowa State 14-6
Iowa – Duncan 42-yard FG. Drive – 12 plays, 56 yards, 6:06. Time remaining – 2:15. Key plays – Stanley 27-yard pass to Smith-Marsette to the Iowa State 46-yard line, Tyler Goodson 14-yard carry to the 26. Score – Iowa State 14-9
Fourth quarter
Iowa – Stanley 1-yard run. Pass failed. Drive – 7 plays, 25 yards, 3:14. Time remaining – 12:10. Key plays – Ragaini returned a Joe Rivera punt 15 yards to the Iowa State 25, Stanley 14-yard run on third-and-11 to the ISU 12, Ivory Kelly-Martin 3-yard run on third-and-2 to the 1-yard line. Score – Iowa 15-14
Iowa State – Assalley 26-yard FG. Drive – 13 plays, 66 yards, 4:24. Time remaining – 7:46. Key plays – Purdy hit five of his first six passes on the drive, including an 11-yard pass to Milton on third-and-10 from the Iowa State 25 to move the chains for the first of ISU’s four first downs during the drive. Score – Iowa State 17-15
Iowa – Duncan 39-yard FG. Drive – 8 plays, 54 yards, 2:55. Time remaining – 4:51. Key plays – Stanley 14-yard pass to Sargent on third-and-4 to the Iowa 45 followed by a 28-yard pass to Brandon Smith. Score – Iowa 18-17
A – 61,500
|IOWA
|ISU
|First downs
|19
|20
|Rushes-yards
|37-112
|19-91
|Passing
|201
|327
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-35-0
|25-35-0
|Return Yards
|50
|46
|Punts-Avg.
|5-43.2
|4-25.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-15
|4-21
|Time of Possession
|34:58
|25:02
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Iowa, Sargent 13-58, Kelly-Martin 5-20, Goodson 3-16, T.Young 4-13, Stanley 7-11, B.Ross 1-2, Smith-Marsette 1-0, Team 3-(-8). Iowa St., Nwangwu 6-54, Purdy 9-34, Lang 2-6, Hall 1-0, D.Jones 1-(-3).
PASSING—Iowa, Stanley 22-35-0-201. Iowa St., D.Jones 1-1-0-51, Purdy 24-34-0-276.
RECEIVING—Iowa, Ragaini 5-43, Smith 4-51, Smith-Marsette 3-46, Sargent 3-25, Goodson 3-11, Wieting 2-10, Tracy 1-15, Kelly-Martin 1-0. Iowa St., Milton 8-144, Pettway 5-83, C.Kolar 5-53, D.Jones 4-31, Wilson 1-11, Lang 1-4, Croney 1-1.
TACKLE LEADERS -- Iowa, D.J. Johnson 7-2-9, Jack Koerner 5-3-8, Geno Stone 5-3-8, Djimon Colbert 3-5-8, Michael Ojemudia 5-0-5; Iowa State, Greg Eisworth 7-8-15, Lawrence White 4-7-11, Anthony Johnson 5-3-8, Marcel Spears 3-5-, Mike Rose 2-5-7.