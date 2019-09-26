Alaric Jackson’s health, dealing with A.J. Epenesa and even a friendly game of rock, paper, scissors are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. The reward for a successful field goal attempt is a quick game of rock, paper, scissors for Iowa kicker Keith Duncan and his holder, Colten Rastetter.
They’ve had a few opportunities to enjoy that endeavor, with Duncan connecting on all eight of his field goal attempt this season.
“It’s just a way to have some fun with it,’’ Duncan said. That quick competition has been caught on camera as the Hawkeyes have built their 3-0 record this season, something that Duncan and Rastetter caught another kicking tandem doing on tape and decided to duplicate.
“It looked like fun, so why not? It’s a good way to celebrate,’’ Duncan said.
2. Running back Mekhi Sargent sees Middle Tennessee as a team that Iowa must respect.
The Blue Raiders’ 4-3 defense includes six seniors and five juniors in its starting lineup and has recorded 14 tackles for a loss through three games.
“They’re a good, athletic team. They’re going to come in here ready,’’ Sargent said. “They’re like every college team, they want to find a way to win games. We’re expecting their best shot, so we have to be at our best.’’
3. Alaric Jackson is making slow, but steady progress toward a return to competition for Iowa.
The offensive tackle who has been dealing with a knee sprain took steps in that direction this week, coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday on his weekly radio show.
“He has been able to do individual work the last two days,’’ Ferentz said. “There’s not a chance he will play this week, but he is trending in the right direction.’’
4. Spencer Petras has moved into the second spot at quarterback on the Iowa depth chart behind senior Nate Stanley.
The current Hawkeye quarterback said a steadiness in Petras’ approach probably separates him at this point from Iowa’s other reserves at the position.
“He does a good job of moving on from one play to the next,’’ Stanley said. “If he makes a mistake, it doesn’t seem to bother him. He comes back and makes the next play. He’s been working hard since he got here.’’
Petras has seen action in two games so far this season, completing 3-of-6 passes for eight yards.
5. Dealing with A.J. Epenesa is just part of the problems Middle Tennessee State is preparing for as it works toward Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Iowa.
“He is a good player and we’ve played a bunch of good players so far this year,’’ said Blue Raiders coach Rick Stockstill, whose team has faced Michigan and Duke during its 1-2 start.
“It comes down to being fundamentally sound in what you’re doing in your protection and blocking. He’s going to make plays, and we’ll have our time when we make plays. He’s a good football player. We have a plan. When you face good players and good teams, it usually comes down to execution and fundamentals, and that’s what we’re going to rely on this week.’’
6. Penalties haven’t been a problem for either Iowa or Middle Tennessee during the opening weeks of the season.
The Hawkeyes have accumulated the fewest penalty yards of any team in the Big Ten during their 3-0 start, flagged 13 times for 84 yards.
The Blue Raiders have been called for just 15 penalties, ranking 14th nationally.
They have penalized 131 yards during their 1-2 start.
7. Middle Tennessee senior Ty Lee is on pace to own nearly every receiving record the school has.
He has caught 225 passes for 2,672 yards and 22 touchdowns, just part of a productive group of targets for quarterback Asher O’Hara. Lee has caught 12 passes through three games, while Jarrin Pierce has 10 receptions and CJ Windham has averaged 16.6 yards on his seven catches this season.
“The key thing is making sure the guys that are on them play smart,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “To think that an outside linebacker is going to run play after play after play with a fast receiver is probably not good coaching. Just be smart how you do it and play a defense that’s going to give everybody a chance to be successful.’’
8. The Hawkeyes, ranked 14th this week in both the Associated Press and Amway coaches polls, will be the 18th rated opponent Middle Tennessee has played since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1999.
The group includes nine top-10 opponents, including a Michigan team that was ranked seventh when the Blue Raiders faced the Wolverines in Ann Arbor earlier this season.
Michigan won that game 40-21.
9. Iowa’s captains for this week’s game remain unchanged.
Michael Ojemudia, Brady Ross, Nate Stanley and Kristian Welch were selected by their peers to take the field for the pregame coin toss for the fourth straight week.
10. Middle Tennessee offensive lineman Will Gilchrist noticed one thing that stood out about the Iowa defensive line as he watches tape this week.
“They’re long and big,’’ he said. “Of course, they’re good football players but we’re ready for that. They’re just long and control the gaps. We’re going to have to play with great leverage and come off the ball hard.’’