MADISON, Wis. — It was a record-setting day for Iowa kicker Keith Duncan, but the Hawkeye junior would have preferred the win.
Duncan became the first kicker in Hawkeye history to kick 22 field goals in a season, converting on attempts from 24, 40 and 39 yards in 18th-ranked Iowa’s 24-22 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.
“It’s hard because we all worked so hard, you want the team to get the win,’’ Duncan said. “All I can do is try to make the most of the opportunities that I receive and as a field goal unit, we did what we were asked to do today.’’
Duncan broke the Iowa single-season record for field goals with his work against the Badgers.
Rob Houghtlin established the existing record of 21 in 1987 and it was matched by Nate Kaeding in 2002 and Kyle Schlicher in 2004.
“To have your name mentioned in the same breath with those guys, guys like Kaeding, that means a lot,’’ Duncan said. “It really does.’’
The junior who leads the country in made field goals this season, reached the 22-field goal mark in nine games and 25 attempts.
“He’s done a great job for us all year,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s been very solid, consistent.’’
Topping 20: Iowa now has something in common with every other football team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The Hawkeye defense became the last team in the country to allow a rush of 20 yards when Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor got free for a 36-yard run in the fourth quarter Saturday.
Taylor broke free for a 42-yard run on the Badgers’ final drive as well.
“First quarter or fourth, he runs hard and runs strong,’’ Iowa defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore said. “He’s just a real tough guy to bring down.’’
Ground gains: Danny Davis’ 17-yard run for a touchdown in the second quarter for Wisconsin ended a string of nine quarters that the Hawkeye defense had not allowed a rushing touchdown.
It was the first score on the ground by an Iowa opponent since a fourth-quarter touchdown run by Penn State’s Noah Cain in the Nittany Lions’ 17-12 win at Iowa on Oct. 12.
Davis caught a touchdown pass in the quarter as well as Wisconsin opened a 14-6 halftime lead while limiting Iowa to 93 yards and 21 plays in the first half.
“They do a really good job of working the clock and possessing the football,’’ Ferentz said. “They lead the nation in possession time and we only helped add to that today."
The Badgers had the ball for six seconds shy of 20 minutes in the first two quarters.
“Tough team to get off the field against,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said. “Their offensive line and backs, they complement each other really well, just a tough offense to defend.’’
Another Schott: Kyler Schott returned to the Hawkeye lineup Saturday, his first action in six games since suffering a foot injury the Sunday before Iowa’s Sept. 28 game against Middle Tennessee.
Schott made his third start of the season at right guard and Mark Kallenberger shifted from right guard to left guard to make his fourth straight start.
Kallenberger moved into the lineup spot filled by senior Landan Paulsen in Iowa’s first eight games of the season.
With Alaric Jackson starting at left tackle, Tyler Linderbaum at center and Tristan Wirfs at right tackle on Saturday, Iowa has now used six different offensive line combinations in its nine games.
Making strides: Tight End Nate Wieting was in uniform Saturday and warmed up for the Hawkeyes, but did not see action against Wisconsin.
A strained calf muscle has sidelined the senior for the past two games.
Iowa’s other two injured starters, receiver Brandon Smith and middle linebacker Kristian Welch, did not play in the game.
Prized possession: Iowa earned a trophy before ever stepping onto the turf at Camp Randall Stadium this weekend.
Hawkeye football managers needed double overtime to do it, but a two-point conversion allowed Iowa to earn a 20-19 victory over their Wisconsin counterparts on Friday night to claim the Rusty Toolbox, the traveling trophy that goes to the winner of the flag football game traditionally held the night before the Hawkeyes and Badgers play.
The win was the first for Iowa against Wisconsin since 2008, allowing Hawkeye managers to bring the old toolbox covered with a list of years followed by stickers of the winning team back to Iowa City for the first time in more than a decade.
Dayne honored: Wisconsin honored running back Ron Dayne on the 20th anniversary of his winning the 1999 Heisman Trophy during Saturday’s game.
Dayne and other members of the Badgers’ back-to-back Big Ten championship teams from the 1998 and 1999 seasons were honored on the field at halftime.