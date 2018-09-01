IOWA CITY — All the pregame talk was about how Iowa’s inexperienced offensive line was going to be able to handle Northern Illinois’ vaunted pass rush, led by All-American Sutton Smith.
No one speculated about how NIU’s very experienced offensive line would deal with Iowa’s defensive front.
Maybe they should have. That ended up being the story of the game Saturday in the season opener at Kinnick Stadium.
The Hawkeyes’ defensive line decided to take control in the third quarter, completely suffocating the Northern Illinois offense and allowing Iowa to pull away for a 33-7 victory that made Kirk Ferentz the winningest head coach in Iowa football history.
A game that was 3-0 at halftime rather quickly became 33-0 and it was largely because Iowa's front four grabbed the visiting Huskies by the scruff of the neck.
“They’re a good football team and in the second half they proved it,’’ Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey said. “They got after our butt. I think the difference was their D-line really got after our O-line.’’
After cranking out 146 yards of offense in the first half, the Huskies managed minus-2 yards in the third quarter. With seven minutes to go and the game out of hand, they still were stuck on 147 yards for the game.
“They didn’t do anything different (in the second half),’’ NIU quarterback Marcus Childers said. “Their defensive line just got after our offensive line.’’
This wasn’t your ordinary Mid-American Conference punching bag the Hawkeyes were facing. NIU had been 4-1 against Big Ten opponents under Carey and is picked to win the MAC’s Western Division. It has four returning starters on the offensive line, including a solid NFL prospect in left tackle Max Sharping.
But Iowa also has a very talented group of defensive linemen and even with two of those players suspended for this game, it may have more quality players at those positions than almost any team in the country.
“We knew they were going to be an up-tempo offense but we knew we have all these guys that we could throw at them,’’ said Iowa sophomore A.J. Epenesa, who contributed an important strip sack near the end of the third quarter.
“That’s kind of our mantra, that we’re going to try to outwork these guys,’’ Epenesa added. “We want to make them quit, and I think we got them to the point where they were getting a little tired, a little fatigued, and we were keeping on the gas.’’
Iowa’s other D-linemen all said the same thing, albeit in different ways. Sophomore Chauncey Golston, who saw action at both end and tackle, said their motto was “Harder for longer.’’ Tackle Matt Nelson said the motto was “Break the rock.’’
“Just keep swinging and eventually we’ll break through,’’ Nelson said.
Whatever the motto was, it worked.
The Hawkeyes sacked Childers five times and had eight tackles for loss by seven different players. Senior Parker Hesse was the only player with more than one.
“There was nothing rah-rah about it,’’ Hesse said of the halftime conversation among the defense. “Just keep after them and wear them down.’’
NIU did finally score with 2 minutes, 12 seconds remaining, spoiling what would have been Iowa’s first home shutout in eight years. But it was their No. 1 unit punching it in against Iowa’s No. 3s.
Some of the Hawkeye defensive linemen acknowledged that they heard all the Sutton Smith hype and hinted that it might have spurred them on just a little.
“We were trying to set our own identity,’’ Golston said. “We thought we were being overlooked a little bit.’’
“As a defensive line, we knew who Sutton Smith was,’’ Epenesa noted, “but our O-line I think goes against some pretty good guys every day and I think they handled themselves well. We didn’t let the hype coming in here get in their heads and I think the O-line did a great job holding them back.’’
That youthful Iowa O-line allowed only one sack — by Smith, of course — but there was only one other time that the Hawkeyes lost yardage on an offensive play and then it was only one yard.
In a way, it was the most fitting way Ferentz could have gotten his record-setting 144th win at Iowa. The old line coach won it mostly because of line play.
“Just complementary football,’’ Nelson said. “Keep grinding it until it breaks free.’’