IOWA CITY — Austin DeSanto brings his own unique brand of energy to the Iowa wrestling room.
His attacking style helped the Drexel transfer earn a spot in the Hawkeye lineup at 133 pounds, where he won a preseason wrestle-off by winning back-to-back matches against Bettendorf’s Paul Glynn.
He carried that over into Iowa’s season opener, recording a technical fall over 18th-rated Sean Nickell of Cal State-Bakersfield in his first match as a Hawkeye last Friday.
DeSanto followed that up with an 8-7 win in his second match of the day against Raphael Rodriguez of Kent State and now finds himself preparing for the Hawkeyes’ 7 p.m. home opener today against Princeton.
“It’s going to be crazy, I can’t wait,’’ DeSanto said at the Hawkeyes’ preseason media day last week.
Offense is at the core of what DeSanto is all about.
He was an NCAA qualifier last season as a true freshman, posting a 29-7 record during his one season at Drexel. His work there included earning bonus points in 18 of his victories including 11 wins by technical fall.
“I like to score points and I’ve heard people here like to see guys put points on the board, so that will be a good thing,’’ DeSanto said. “Iowa is the perfect spot for me. Everybody has that same mindset.’’
Coach Tom Brands can’t wait either to see just what DeSanto brings to the Iowa program over time.
“The way that he competes, sometimes he takes it overboard a little bit, so we have to temper that. At the same time, we’re going to temper that without taking anything away from him edge-wise,’’ Brands said. “We want him to have that edge. We want him to have that competitive fire.’’
That fire caught the eye of Iowa assistant coach Terry Brands as he watched DeSanto compete at the high school level in Pennsylvania.
It was there in the 2017 state championship match where DeSanto, already signed to begin his career at Drexel, showed the world what type of competitor he was.
He had lost to current Iowa 125-pounder Spencer Lee in the state finals by a 15-0 score in 2016.
The following year, DeSanto spent the majority of the season at 132 pounds, but dropped to 126 for the postseason with hopes of getting another chance to step on the mat with Lee.
That’s how it played out and DeSanto stunned Lee and the crowd, using a late takedown to collect a 6-5 victory over the Hawkeyes’ 2018 NCAA champ who is now his teammate.
“He brings a lot of energy and a fire to everything he does,’’ Lee said. “If you’re working as hard as Austin DeSanto, you’re working pretty dang hard.’’
Brands wants the energy and competitive approach that Lee and DeSanto bring to training to be replicated throughout the wrestling room.
“The hope is that it’s contagious,’’ Brands said. “There’s a lot out there about how there’s maybe only one program from him, that’s this program.’’
DeSanto doesn’t shy away from thinking big.
“I want to do the same thing (Lee) did last year,’’ he said, referencing the NCAA title won by the Hawkeye at 125 pounds. “That should be everybody’s goal, right?’’