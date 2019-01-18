IOWA CITY — There’s no doubt Austin DeSanto has figured out how to beat rated opponents on the wrestling mat.
Celebrating those victories in moderation, however, remains a work in progress.
For the second time in six days, the Iowa 133-pounder knocked off a ranked wrestler and then cost the Hawkeyes a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions following the win.
Fourth-ranked Iowa handled Rutgers with ease on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, rolling to a 30-6 Big Ten victory by riding the momentum created by a fast start from Spencer Lee and DeSanto.
Lee had already collected a takedown and four back points before he pinned the Scarlet Knights’ Nick Denora 38 seconds into his meet-opening 125-pound match.
DeSanto followed that by going the distance at 133, scoring a takedown on the edge of the mat with 1.5 seconds remaining to defeat third-ranked Nick Suriano by a 6-4 score.
The eighth-rated Iowa sophomore moved to 5-1 against rated opponents this season, following his 6-1 win Sunday over sixth-ranked Ethan Lizak of Minnesota by rallying from a 3-0 deficit in the second period Friday to stun Suriano.
DeSanto earned his eighth consecutive win against a competitor Lee defeated in the NCAA championship match at 125 pounds last March.
It was just the fourth loss in Suriano’s collegiate career, but his third against an Iowa wrestler.
The Rutgers junior lost 3-2 to Thomas Gilman in a 2017 dual before losing 5-1 to Lee in the NCAA finals and suffering Friday’s setback to DeSanto, who cost the Hawkeyes a team point for the way he celebrated his last-second win.
Max Murin followed with an 8-4 victory over Peter Lipari at 141, extending the Hawkeyes’ lead to 11-0 before Rutgers earned a hard-fought win over its own.
Iowa’s 12th-ranked Pat Lugo pushed second-rated Scarlet Knights senior Anthony Ashnault to the limit, battling to a 1-1 draw in regulation.
Ashnault moved to 16-0 on the year when he took Lugo down 23 seconds into the sudden victory period to claim a 3-1 decision.
The Hawkeyes’ Alex Marinelli remained undefeated as well, moving to 13-0 on the year with a pin of Anthony Oliveri at 165.
Sam Stoll earned a major decision at 285 while Kaleb Young at 157, Cash Wilcke at 184 and Jacob Warner at 197 also won decisions for the Hawkeyes, who moved to 8-0 on the season and 3-0 in Big Ten duals.
In his second dual appearance at 174, Mitch Bowman dropped a 6-3 decision to the Scarlet Knights’ Joseph Grello.