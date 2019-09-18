An Iowa senior finds his niche, the Hawkeyes are developing offensive depth and a look into the future are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Devonte Young has spent a college career trying to find a role on the Iowa football team, shifting from offense to defense to special teams.
Saturday, the senior made a game-winning difference for the Hawkeyes when he recovered a late fourth-quarter fumble on a punt which secured the Hawkeyes’ 18-17 win at Iowa State.
“You just have to find where you fit in at,’’ Young said. “I’ve found that spot on special teams and I’m doing everything I can to make it work.’’
Originally a receiver, Young said he never contemplated transferring even when things weren’t going so well.
“I committed to this program and this university and that commitment to give it everything I had has never changed,’’ Young said.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz praised Young’s work over time.
“He’s been hustling, working hard, one of our seniors who’s really done a great job on special teams now for a couple of years,’’ Ferentz said.
2. Iowa continued to make use of its deep group of running backs in the Cy-Hawk win.
A stout ISU rush defense limited the Hawkeyes to a season-low 3 yards per carry, more than two yards below Iowa’s per-carry average in its first two games.
Ivory Kelly-Martin saw his first carries of the season, gaining 20 yards on five carries in a game which saw Mekhi Sargent led Iowa in rushing for the third straight week with 58 yards.
True freshman Tyler Goodson, who was on the field along with Kelly-Martin on Iowa’s second snap of the game, continues a strong start to his college career.
He ran three times for 16 yards against the Cyclones and has averaged 4.8 yards any time he has touched the ball this season, numbers topped only by Sargent at 5.2 and Toren Young at 5.5 among Iowa backs.
3. Iowa State busted two long plays against an Iowa defense which had not surrendered a 20-yard gain in either of its first two games.
Receiver Deshaunte Jones’ 51-yard touchdown pass to La’Michael Pettway came during the first quarter on a flea flicker-style play that saw D.J. Johnson bite on a handoff and quarterback Brock Purdy hit Tarique Milton for a 73-yard score in the opening minute of the third quarter.
Safety Geno Stone said there was a breakdown in communication on the third quarter pass play.
“It was a communication thing on D.J and Jack (Kroener’s) side. Jack is supposed to call off,’’ he said.
That didn’t happen and Milton celebrated six.
4. Ball security has been big for the Hawkeyes during their 3-0 start to the season. Iowa has turned the ball over just once through three games, losing a fumble in the second half during the season opener against Miami (Ohio).
Taking care of the football is also among the biggest reasons the Hawkeyes have won five straight games against Iowa State.
Iowa has not committed a turnover in its last four games against Iowa State, a string of success covering 16 quarters and dating to a Jordan Canzeri fumble recovered by the Cyclones’ Jordan Harris with 9 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in Iowa’ 31-17 win at Jack Trice Stadium in 2015.
5. Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was one of three kickers nationally to be named Monday as Ray Guy Award Stars of the Week, recognizing top efforts in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The junior was honored for kicking four field goals including the game winner in the Hawkeyes’ 18-17 victory over Iowa State.
He had makes of 42, 40, 39 and 25 yards to remain perfect on eight attempts through three games.
Other kickers honored this week were BYU freshman Jake Oldroyd, who hit from 43 to give the Cougars at 30-27 overtime win over USC, and Cal senior Greg Thomas who kicked three field goals in a 23-17 win over North Texas.
6. There was a postgame statistical change following Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State game.
A quarterback sack initially credited to D.J. Johnson has been changed to credit Kristian Welch.
7. In case you missed it, the starting time for Iowa’s next home game has been determined.
The Hawkeyes will host Middle Tennessee State at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28 at Kinnick Stadium.
The game will be televised by ESPN2.
Four of Iowa’s next five games will kick at 11 a.m.
The only game during that stretch without a set starting time is the Oct. 12 home game against Penn State.
8. Future Hawkeye linebacker Jay Higgins had a big game last weekend for Breubuf High School in Indianapolis, recording 18 tackles include one tackle for a loss to highlight the work of players who have committed to Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class.
On offense, tight end Elijah Yelverton of Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, Texas had seven catches for 50 yards and tight end Luke Lachey of Grandview Heights in Ohio caught six passes for 45 yards and one score while quarterback Deuce Hogan of Grapevine Faith Christian in Texas completed 15-of-28 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns and running back Leshon Williams totaled 114 yards and scored twice for Oak Lawn Richards in Illinois.
Elsewhere on defense, end Lukas Van Ness had four tackles and four quarterback hurries for Barrington in an Illinois shutout of New Trier, end Yahya Black of Marshall, Minnesota had 10 tackles including a sack and defensive back Reggie Bracy finished with seven tackles and forced a fumble for St. Paul’s in Mobile, Alabama.
9. Minnesota and Ohio State players shared Big Ten offensive player of the week recognition and a Northwestern lineman was named the league’s defensive player of the week, joining Iowa’s Keith Duncan and D.J. Johnson among award winners.
Golden Gophers wide receiver Tyler Johnson caught 10 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the Minnesota’s victory over Georgia Southern while the Buckeyes’ J.K. Dobbins rushed for 175 of his 193 yards in the first half of Ohio State’s win at Indiana.
Defensive lineman Joe Gaziano of Northwestern earned defensive honors after recording nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and recovering a fumble he forced in the Wildcats’ win over UNLV.
Duncan earned special teams player of the week honors for his four field goals against Iowa State while Johnson, who had eight tackles versus the Cyclones, shared freshman of the week recognition with Drake Anderson.
The Northwestern running back gained 141 yards on 26 carries.
10. Hawktoberfest is scheduled for Friday at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
Hosted by the Greater Quad-Cities I-Club, the event includes musical entertainment, food, live and silent auctions and an appearance by former Iowa running back Lew Montgomery.
Hawktoberfest begins with a bratwurst bar and beverages at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 10 and under.
For reservations, contact Larry Koberg at (563) 210-0935 or online at lkoberg@mchsi.com. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.