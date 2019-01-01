TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Easley and Jake Gervase crafted a conclusion to the 2018 Iowa football season that was about as Iowa as it gets.
The two former walk-ons, both playing in their final collegiate game, delivered when it matted most in Tuesday’s 27-22 Outback Bowl victory over 18th-rated Mississippi State.
"One of the reasons you walk on at Iowa is that you know if you put in the work, you’ll be given a chance to show what you can do," Gervase said. "You’ll get a fair shake, a chance to show that you belong."
There wasn’t any doubting that after the performance the pair put together in helping the Hawkeyes finish off a 9-4 season with the program’s second straight bowl victory.
Easley was named the game’s most valuable player after catching eight passes for a career-high 104 yards, including touchdown receptions of 75 and 8 yards, the first multi-touchdown game in his two seasons with the Hawkeyes after transferring from Iowa Western Community College.
Gervase’s work included intercepting a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter, breaking up three passes and adding to team-leading tackle total with six stops against the Bulldogs.
The senior free safety from Davenport Assumption celebrated by leaping into the stands at Raymond James Stadium following game into the arms of a group of nearly 90 family members and friends who earlier had a front-row seat for his fourth interception of the season.
"Couldn’t have happened in a better spot, right in front of those guys," Gervase said. "It was just being in the right place at the right time. They had a good pass concept going against our defense, and the ball kind of came my way. It was a big shift of momentum at a time when we needed it."
Easley earned his MVP honor earlier, providing a similar type of spark.
Shortly after the senior receiver from Newton, Iowa, caught a 7-yard pass to give Iowa positive yardage for the game and set up a Miguel Recinos field goal that cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-3, Easley ignited Iowa.
Quarterback Nate Stanley found him open on a seam for a 75-yard touchdown pass, sprinting away from a defense that had allowed 12 touchdowns during the regular season but gave up three to Iowa.
"They were so aggressive defensively, and with the guy biting on the play fake, I looked early, and Nate did a good job recognizing that," Easley said. "It’s a tough thing to see, but he put it right on me."
Much like Gervase working his way up the depth chart during his time in an Iowa uniform, the second 100-yard receiving game of Easley’s career was a byproduct of trust that developed through performance.
"There’s not a lot of places where a guy like me could come in, two years of eligibility left walking on from a junior college, no one knows who I am, and they give me every shot in the world to compete," Easley said.
Coach Kirk Ferentz, who fought off a tear or two at one side of the room as Easley spoke about his journey, said the work of Easley and Gervase in the bowl game was typical Iowa.
"It’s illustrative of how we’re built. We have other guys highly recruited and other guys who’ve worked their way through and proven they deserve to play at this level," Ferentz said.
"The work is done by the players. Nick is a great example of that, Jake, the same way. They wanted an opportunity, came in and went to work like everybody else. Everybody gets coached the same way, gets the same opportunity to grow and improve. For us, that is so critical if we’re going to have a successful team."