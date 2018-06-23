A weekend recruiting visit to Iowa convinced Michigan defensive end Jalen Hunt that he wanted to become a Hawkeye.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound native of Belleville, Michigan, announced Saturday he had verbally committed to the Iowa program, selecting the Hawkeyes over a list of finalists that included Michigan State and Missouri.
He made official visits to all three schools this month, concluding with a visit to Iowa on Friday and Saturday.
Hunt also had scholarship offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Louisville in addition to a number of Mid-American Conference programs.
"After talking with my family, I’ve decided to continue my football career and my academics at the University of Iowa," Hunt wrote, announcing his decision on Twitter.
In making his announcement, Hunt went on to indicate he is "110 positive committed" to the Hawkeye program.
Hunt also thanked other coaches who had recruited him as well as his family and high school coaches at Belleville, where he was a teammate of incoming Iowa freshman defensive back Kaevon Merriweather.
The 11th player to announce intentions to be part of Iowa’s 2019 recruiting class, Hunt is rated by both 247Sports and Rivals as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.
He also ranks as a consensus top-20 recruit in the state of Michigan and a top-55 defensive end prospect nationally in next year’s senior class.
Hunt is the fifth defensive player and second defensive end to verbally commit to the Hawkeyes. Iowa received an earlier verbal commitment from defensive end Jake Karchinski of West De Pere High School in De Pere, Wisconsin.