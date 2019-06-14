The newest member of Iowa's 2020 football recruiting class has a familiar look.
Like the two offensive linemen who made verbal commitments before him, Mason Richman selected the Hawkeyes from a handful of offers after Iowa coaches determined he has the potential to add to the program's tradition at the position.
"Iowa has the reputation for developing great linemen and I want to be a part of that," Richman said. "I can see myself fitting in there, and I'm anxious to learn from the coaching staff."
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound native of Stilwell, Kansas, plays for Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kansas, and he became the 11th player to verbally commit to the Hawkeyes' 2020 recruiting class following an official visit to Iowa last weekend.
Ranked by Rivals.com and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale, Richman had just two offers from power-five programs — Iowa and Kansas.
However, he also had offers from Air Force, Akron, Ball State and Northern Illinois in the Football Bowl Subdivision as well as from Dartmouth, Illinois State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota and South Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Richman thanked his family and coaches at Blue Valley for helping put him in a position to earn the Iowa opportunity.
He joins Tyler Elsbury of Byron, Illinois, and Josh Volk of Cedar Rapids Xavier as offensive linemen who have announced plans to sign with the Hawkeyes in December, the earliest time 2020 high school seniors can put their signatures on binding letters of intent.
Elsbury and Volk are also ranked by Rivals as three-star prospects and like Richman, they selected early Iowa offers over offers from less than a dozen other programs.