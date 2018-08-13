IOWA CITY — By all accounts, Noah Fant’s helmet size hasn’t changed since he arrived at the University of Iowa.
It would be understandable if it had.
The Hawkeyes’ junior tight end has been named to every preseason All-American team that has come out this summer. He’s on every watch list for every award for which he’s eligible. The Big Ten labeled him one of five players to watch in the league's Western Division for this season. CBS Sports currently has him listed as the 19th best player in the 2019 NFL draft.
Fant would only be human if his head had swelled bigger than that newly painted water tower near Kinnick Stadium.
But it apparently has not.
“That’s my impression right now,’’ said Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who doubles as the team’s tight end coach. “I try to stay pretty vigilant about it. I’m pretty good at slowing down the hype train. I’ve had to do it in the past. I relish that role sometimes. But there isn’t much of a need.’’
Ferentz said both Fant and fellow tight end T.J. Hockenson, who also has received some preseason plaudits, “don’t think that way.
“It’s a breath of fresh air in a lot of ways because I’ve been around players that do think that way and that’s a huge challenge ...’’ Ferentz added.
Fant figures Ferentz doesn’t need to do much to derail the hype train other than just doing his job.
“The biggest thing he does, as he should do as a coach, is when we get into film study and everything like that, he doesn’t let anything slide,’’ Fant said. “He doesn’t let a lazy play slide or a lazy footstep slide or anything like that.
“Staying on those things makes you realize ‘Dang, I have not gotten where I need to be and there are still so many things I can improve on.’ Just things like that are things that he does specifically to help me keep it in perspective.’’
Nevertheless, Fant is a very special player, unlike almost anyone else who ever has worn a Hawkeye uniform.
Iowa has been a leading supplier of tight ends for the NFL for a long time. Marv Cook, Dallas Clark, Tony Moeaki, C.J. Fiedorowicz and George Kittle are among 18 ex-Hawkeyes who have played the position in the pros over the past quarter century.
But none of them — not even Clark — had the sort of potential that Fant possesses.
He has prototypical tight end size (6-foot-5, 241 pounds) but blends it with better speed and agility than many wide receivers.
“He’s a little bit different player,’’ Ferentz said. “He has a little bit more hybrid ability. He can run and has a receiver type skill set. Not a total receiver because he can still get in line and block people so he becomes a real problem for the defense. You want to treat him like a receiver and add a DB? OK, then we’re going to line up in a running formation and put that DB in a situation he doesn’t want to be in.’’
If a team wants to play Fant straight up like any other tight end, they’re almost certain to regret it.
If they double team him, it’s going to open up opportunities for other players in the Iowa offense. Ferentz said one of the keys for the coming season will be figuring out how to capitalize on those opportunities.
Fant knows he is likely to get much more attention from defenses this season although he thinks the Hawkeyes will remedy that at times by sending him or Hockenson in motion to make it more difficult to focus on them.
“I’ve just got to be prepared,’’ he said. “I might get double covered, I might get loose a couple times. Anything can happen.’’
Ferentz is quick to point out that much of the hype surrounding Fant is based on what he could do as much as what he’s already done.
The junior actually has caught only 39 passes in his college career and never has caught more than four in a game. He’s only caught that many once.
But nearly a third of his receptions have gone for touchdowns and he averaged 16.5 yards per reception last season, the best of any tight end in the country. His 11 touchdowns last season were a record for an Iowa tight end and his next TD will tie the career record.
“There’s some really good potential there,’’ Ferentz said, referring to both Fant and Hockenson. “We probably need to live up to that potential at some point. But they’re really good football players, they’ve done a nice job and they’ve earned the right to get some of the attention they’ve had.’’
Just as long as it doesn’t go to their heads.
“If I feel we’re approaching that exit,’’ Ferentz said, “I’ll swerve us back onto the interstate.’’