Iowa tight end Noah Fant was named today by the Associated Press as a first-team preseason all-American.
The junior from Omaha was one of six Big Ten players named to the team selected to a team which also included Cedar Falls native Ross Pirschbacher, a senior center at Alabama.
Fant led all tight ends at the Football Bowl Subdivision level in 2017 with an average of 16.5 yards per catch and 11 touchdown receptions. He also was the Hawkeyes’ second-leading receiver last season, grabbing a career-high 30 receptions.
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell was named by the AP to its preseason all-American team a year ago.
Fant was previously named to preseason all-American teams selected by The Sporting News, NFLDraftScout.com and Athlon Sports. He is also on the preseason watch lists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year and John Mackey Award.