CHICAGO — Iowa tight end Noah Fant was named Monday morning to the Big Ten preseason honors list, one of five players from West Division selected.
The junior from Omaha is a returning all-conference selection who caught 30 passes for 494 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
His average of 16.5 yards per reception ranked as the best among tight ends nationally last season as did his touchdown total.
Three Hawkeyes are in attendance the Big Ten's annual kickoff event, which runs through Tuesday. They are defensive end Parker Hesse, defensive tackle Matt Nelson and quarterback Nate Stanley.
Coach Kirk Ferentz is scheduled to meet with Iowa media this afternoon and will take the podium at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Other players from the West Division joining Fant on the honors list are Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan, Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher and the Wisconsin tandem of linebacker T.J. Edwards and running back Jonathan Taylor.
East players recognized are Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, the Ohio State tandem of defensive end Nick Bosa and running back J.K. Dobbins and Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.
Iowa also announced this morning that the capacity for Kinnick Stadium will be 69,250 for the upcoming season because of the north end zone project. The previous capacity was listed at 70,585.
There are a handful of changes on the initial fall camp depth chart announced this morning, the first released since the start of spring practices.
On offense, Cole Banwart has moved into a starting spot at right guard and Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs have shifted spots with Jackson listed at left tackle and Wirfs at right tackle at the onset of fall practices.
Defensively, a now healthy Brandon Snyder shares the top spot on the depth chart at free safety with Jake Gervase and Matt Nelson returns from an injury to top the chart at a defensive tackle position.
The starting linebacker positions reflect Aaron Mends' injury, with Amani Jones at middle and Kristian Welch at weakside.