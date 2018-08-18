IOWA CITY — On the early December night in 1998 when he was introduced as Iowa’s new football coach, Kirk Ferentz made one thing clear from the start.
Ferentz planned only to be the best coach and educator he could be after taking over a program Hayden Fry resurrected and rebuilt over the previous 20 years.
"You can’t replace a legend. You can only hope to build and sustain the past success his program has had," Ferentz said. "I’ve never been one to chase or pursue a lot of jobs, but when they called … I felt the time was right."
Twenty years later, the fit is still as good as what then-Iowa director of athletics Bob Bowlsby envisioned.
With Fry and his wife, Shirley, sitting in front row seats in an auditorium at the Iowa football complex, Bowlsby introduced Ferentz to the public one day after the Baltimore Ravens assistant agreed to return to the program where he spent nine years as an assistant on Fry’s staff.
"I’m impressed with his personal characteristics, and I think he’s going to be a great coach at the University of Iowa for a long time," Bowlsby said at the time. "He fits the fabric of this institution."
That night, Fry described Ferentz as "collected, laid back, calm. He’s not going to understate something or overstate something. He’s a very genuine person."
Both Bowlsby and Fry got it right.
With the start of the 2018 season less than two weeks away, Ferentz is preparing for the start of his 20th season as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.
The 63-year-old is longest-tenured coach in the country, and his 20 seasons are matched only by Fry in Hawkeye history.
The pair currently share the top spot on Iowa’s all-time wins list, a position Ferentz will have to himself when the Hawkeyes celebrate their next victory and add to Ferentz’s collection of 143 wins as the program’s leader.
It’s not something Ferentz likes to talk about, preferring to credit the work of the Hawkeye players and staff rather than getting caught up in his own contribution.
"I’m appreciative of the opportunity that I was given to coach at Iowa, I don’t take that for granted," he said. "There are a lot of factors that have gone into making our program, starting with the people. From the players to the assistants to all the staff behind the scenes, they’re the ones who really make it happen."
Ferentz appreciates the wins, all 143 of them.
Discussion of it all reminds Ferentz of the big picture, not just the successful days on the job for the past two decades.
"I think about all the games that we maybe could’ve, should’ve won," Ferentz said. "If we would have won one of them, this would all be a dead issue. We wouldn’t have spent all summer talking about this."