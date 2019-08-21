IOWA CITY — Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette have quite different personalities.
Smith is quiet and laid-back. Smith-Marsette is much more gregarious, quick to talk about his days playing water polo growing up in Newark, New Jersey, as he is to talk about football.
His grandmother took him to camp every summer. He was involved in swim lessons since he was 7 years old.
"(Water polo) got pretty draggy and nasty sometimes behind the scenes," Smith-Marsette said at Iowa's preseason media day. "You can't really see people kicking you. Kind of like a pile for a fumble. I don't think I've ever been in a bad pile for a fumble."
Instead of clashing, the personalities of Smith and Smith-Marsette do complement the two junior wide receivers well. It has led to a strong friendship between them as they prepare for the upcoming season.
"We’re pretty close," Smith said. "We would call each other the Smith brothers for a little bit."
"Like fire and ice," Smith-Marsette added. "Just like on the field, he's the bigger body, and I'm smaller and faster so it definitely complements itself."
The "Smith brothers" are now the elder statesmen in a Hawkeyes receiving room that could have an increased responsibility after the graduation of Nick Easley and the departure of tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, who combined for 140 catches and 1,773 receiving yards last season.
The amount Smith and Smith-Marsette have grown since seeing time on the field as freshmen has been noticeable, and not just by the players. The coaching staff feels they're ready to shoulder the load.
"It feels like yesterday I remember walking in the room for the first time at the beginning of the 2017 training camp and here are these young guys that don't even have facial hair yet and I'm thinking, 'Man, we have to depend on these guys to make plays for us in the Big Ten," wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland said. "It's now night and day and they're both outstanding young men. They're guys I trust with my family."
On the field, the duo hopes to provide the Iowa Hawkeyes with two different receiving threats that once again complement each other. Smith is 6-foot-2 and 218 pounds. Smith-Marsette is 6-1 and 183.
Smith caught 28 passes last year for 361 yards and two touchdowns while Smith-Marsette caught 23 passes for 361 yards and three scores, while also averaging 29.5 yards as Iowa's kickoff return man last season.
"Brandon is physically imposing so if you’re a young freshman receiver and walk in and see big Brandon Smith, looking like a Greek god, that’s what a Big Ten receiver should look like," Copeland said. "Then you’ve got Ihmir, who has put on some really good weight and looks more like a football player, but you’ve got him with more of the personality, more the outspoken guy, they really do a good job of feeding off each other."
There is one thing that both receivers do share.
"The thing about both of them is they're true competitors," Copeland said. "No matter what their personalities are off the field, when they step on the field, they want to win."
In order for the Hawkeyes to win, Smith and Smith-Marsette, as well as the rest of the receiving corps, will likely have to step up after the loss of Hockenson and Fant, both of whom were picked in the first round of the NFL Draft last spring.
Even though the position is still young — Smith and Smith-Marsette have the most experience as juniors — the development of redshirt freshmen Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy has the coaching staff excited about the potential.
"I think that position certainly has a chance to be a little more potent than a year ago," head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I'm not going to say we're going to have first-round receivers, but we have guys I think that are capable of playing, and we have good tight ends right now, so hopefully the ball is going to get spread around a little bit more and people are going to have to defend us differently than they did last year."
How different remains to be seen.
The Hawkeyes aren't going to suddenly abandon their philosophy of a strong rushing attack or the utilization of tight ends in the passing game. Iowa hasn't had a receiver earn first or second team all-Big Ten honors since Marvin McNutt in 2011.
But there's certainly potential, and optimism Smith and Smith-Marsette can have bigger roles, buoyed by the Outback Bowl where Smith-Marsette had a career-high four catches and Smith added three in the absence of Fant, who sat out the bowl game.
"People emerge," offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said. "As the games play and we really get into situations that count and there’s some pressure and the fog of war descends on everybody and we find out really who can handle things and who can’t, we’ll find out who those playmakers are and we’ll find out who we need to utilize in the offense."
After two years of settling in, are the two juniors now ready for increased roles in this offense?
"We know we’ll be getting a lot more looks and a lot more receptions this year so we’re planning on taking advantage of this opportunity," Smith said. "We definitely welcome the challenge, we’re looking forward to it."