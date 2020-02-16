First impressions: Hawkeye defensive backs

AJ LAWSON: Earned first-team all-conference recognition as a junior and senior at MacArthur, where he helped lead the team to back-to-back playoff berths the past two seasons. … Was a four-year letterwinner as a defensive back and wide receiver and a team captain as a senior. … In addition to catching 39 passes for 681 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, recorded 25 tackles and had two interceptions. … Finished with 33 tackles, five interceptions as a junior. … Scored three defensive touchdowns. … Was a two-year letterwinner in basketball and track, placing in the Illinois state meet in the high jump.