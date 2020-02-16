First impressions: Hawkeye defensive backs

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:
The newcomers
Reggie Bracy, 6-0, 190, Mobile, Ala. (St. Paul’s Episcopal HS)
Brenden Deasfernandes, 6-0, 170, Belleville, Mich. (Belleville HS)
AJ Lawson, 6-0, 175, Decatur, Ill. (MacArthur HS)
The walk-ons
Gavin Cooke, 6-1, 180, Kentfield, Calif. (Marin Catholic HS)
Jake Fisher, 6-0, 170, Treynor, Iowa (Treynor HS)
The details
REGGIE BRACY: Earned first-team all-state and all-region honors as a senior at St. Paul’s Episcopal. … Was a second-team all-state choice as a junior and earned all-region recognition three times during his prep career. … Finished his senior season with 89 tackles, including six tackles for a loss and three sacks. … Broke up seven passes and had one interception as a senior for the perennial power in Alabama. … Led his team in tackles as a sophomore and senior. … Lettered in track and basketball in addition to football.
BRENDEN DEASFERNANDES: Was a Division I first-team all-state selection in Michigan as a senior. … Played defensive back and receiver for Belleville, which reached the state semifinals in 2018 and 2019 in its class. … Had 30 tackles, nine pass break ups and one interception as a senior. … Recorded 11 tackles and broke up three passes during his junior season. … Also lettered in track.
AJ LAWSON: Earned first-team all-conference recognition as a junior and senior at MacArthur, where he helped lead the team to back-to-back playoff berths the past two seasons. … Was a four-year letterwinner as a defensive back and wide receiver and a team captain as a senior. … In addition to catching 39 passes for 681 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, recorded 25 tackles and had two interceptions. … Finished with 33 tackles, five interceptions as a junior. … Scored three defensive touchdowns. … Was a two-year letterwinner in basketball and track, placing in the Illinois state meet in the high jump.
Returning depth
Starters: Cornerback, Matt Hankins, senior; Free safety, Jack Koerner, junior
Second team: Cornerback, D.J. Johnson, sophomore; Strong safety, Dane Belton, sophomore; Free safety, Kaevon Merriweather, junior; Cornerback, Riley Moss, junior
2019 signings
Dane Belton, sophomore
Sebastian Castro, redshirt freshman
Jermani Harris, redshirt freshman
Daraun McKinney, redshirt freshman