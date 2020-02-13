First impressions: Hawkeye defensive linemen

LOGAN JONES: Participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. … Was an Iowa Class 3A first-team all-state selection as a junior and senior at Lewis Central, where he earned first-team district honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. … Was a four-year varsity letterwinner in football, playing end and tackle on defense and tackle on the offensive line. … Recorded 30 tackles as a senior, including 14 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. … Finished his junior year with 52 tackles including 22.5 for a loss and 8.5 sacks while recording 18.5 tackles as a sophomore including 13 tackles for a loss and five sacks. … Won Iowa state championships in the shot put and discus as a junior. … Earned four letters in track and three in basketball.

MICHAEL LOIS: Earned all-conference honors as a sophomore, but missed most of his junior season and all of his senior season in football after suffering a spinal injury during his junior year. … Has been cleared to participate in other sports since and is expected to be among the leaders on his prep baseball team at Elkhorn this spring.