First impressions: Hawkeye quarterbacks

Iowa sophomore Spencer Petras is positioned to replace Nate Stanley as the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback next season.

 John Schultz

One in a series of looks at the Iowa football program’s 2020 recruiting class, position by position:

The newcomer

Deuce Hogan, 6-4, 200, Southlake, Texas (Faith Christian)

The details

DEUCE HOGAN: Earned first-team all-state honors after leading Faith Christian to a spot in the Texas state semifinals as a senior. … Was a three-time all-district selection. … Quarterbacked his team to a 36-11 record, setting school records for career wins, touchdowns, yards and completions. … Passed for 8,192 yards at the high school level, completing 52.8 percent of his passes. … Threw 100 touchdown passes in his career and was intercepted 30 times. … He was coached at the high school level by his father, Kris.

Returning depth

Starter: None

Second team: Spencer Petras, 6-5, 230, sophomore

2019 signings

Alex Padilla, redshirt freshman

