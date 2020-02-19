First impressions: Hawkeye quarterbacks

DEUCE HOGAN: Earned first-team all-state honors after leading Faith Christian to a spot in the Texas state semifinals as a senior. … Was a three-time all-district selection. … Quarterbacked his team to a 36-11 record, setting school records for career wins, touchdowns, yards and completions. … Passed for 8,192 yards at the high school level, completing 52.8 percent of his passes. … Threw 100 touchdown passes in his career and was intercepted 30 times. … He was coached at the high school level by his father, Kris.